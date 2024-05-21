Hockey

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Kicks Off Europe Tour With Thrilling Victory Over Belgium

Tiwari (3', 27') scored a brace as the two teams ended the regulation time 2-2 before India won the penalty shootout 4-2 on Monday

TheHockeyIndia/X
Indian Men's Junior Hockey team kicks off their Europe tour with a win against Belgium. Photo: TheHockeyIndia/X
Shardanand Tiwari struck twice as the Indian junior men's hockey team beat Belgium via penalty shootout in the opening match to kick off its tour of Europe with a thrilling win. (More Hockey News)

Tiwari (3', 27') scored a brace as the two teams ended the regulation time 2-2 before India won the penalty shootout 4-2 on Monday.

India took the lead early with Tiwari firing in a penalty stroke. They maintained their tempo throughout the first quarter to hold onto their lead going into the break.

In the second quarter, Tiwari (27') doubled the lead with yet another penalty stroke as the first half ended with the visitors leading 2-0.

Belgium converted a penalty corner early in the third quarter to reduce the goal deficit to one. No further goals were scored in the quarter as the score read 2-1 in favour of the Indian team at the end of the third quarter.

Although the Indian colts had a one-goal lead going into the final quarter, Belgium didn't give them much breathing space and kept the pressure on them.

The 22 member squad will be touring Europe starting from May 21. - Hockey India/X
Jyoti Singh To Lead Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team For Europe Tour

BY PTI

With just a few minutes left in the game, the Belgians converted yet another penalty corner to equalise.

As no more goals were scored in the regulation time, the fourth quarter ended with the scoreline reading 2-2, taking the game into a shootout.

Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh and Manmeet Singh scored for the Indian colts in the penalty shoot-out while goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh made two brilliant saves as they won the penalty shoot-out 4-2 to begin their Europe tour with a win.

India will play their next match against Belgium in Breda, Netherlands on Wednesday.

