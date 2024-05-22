Hockey

India 0-5 Argentina, FIH Women's Pro League: Heavy Loss In 1st Match Post Schopman's Exit

Under new coach Harendra Singh, former captain and veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was omitted from the Indian team line-up despite being named in the squad, as Bichu Devi Kharibam guarded the goalpost

Hockey India
Action from the India vs Argentina hockey match in the FIH Women's Pro League in Antwerp, Belgium. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Argentina to begin their European leg of the FIH Women's Pro League campaign on a disappointing note in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday. (More Hockey News)

Julieta Jankunas (53rd, 59th minutes) struck a brace, while Agustina Gorzelany (13th), Valentina Raposo (24th) and Victoria Miranda (41st) were the other goal getters for the Argentines.

The Indian women, who were playing their first match under new coach Harendra Singh, looked out of sorts and failed to create any threatening circle penetrations in the first two quarters.

In a surprising development, former India captain and veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia was omitted from the Indian team lineup despite being named in the squad as Bichu Devi Kharibam guarded the goalpost.

Janneke Schopman's exit follows a disappointing FIH Pro League 2023-24 home season for the Indian women's hockey team. - File
Janneke Schopman Resigns As India Women's Hockey Coach After Critical Comments Against HI

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Argentina looked far more creative and threatening, securing as many as seven penalty corners in the first two quarters.

Argentina got their first penalty corner in the fourth minute followed by another a minute later but failed to find the net.

They kept up the pressure on the Indian defence with relentless attacks, entering the opponent circle on consistent basis.

The Argentines secured two more penalty corners in the first quarter and the second opportunity was put into use by Gorzelany with a flick to the left of India custodian Bichu.

The Indians looked a bit more confident in the second quarter but it was Argentina who controlled the proceedings.

Indian Men's Junior Hockey team kicks off their Europe tour with a win against Belgium. - TheHockeyIndia/X
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Kicks Off Europe Tour With Thrilling Victory Over Belgium

BY PTI

Argentina wasted a penalty corner in the 19th min before Bichu made two fine saves.

Argentina were not to be denied for long as they scored their second goal in the 24th minute from their fifth penalty corner through a variation strike from Raposo.

The Indian defence looked in disarray as Argentina secured two more penalty corners before halftime and their eighth just two minutes into the third quarter but to no use.

Savita Punia was replaced by Salima Tete as the new captain of Indian Women's Hockey Team. - Savita Punia/X
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Salima Tete Replaces Savita Punia As The New Captain

BY PTI

The Indians, on the other hand, looked better in the third quarter and played with much more speed and intent to make some bright circle penetrations but the finishing touch was lacking.

The Argentines, however, extended their lead in the 41st minute through a reverse hit goal from Miranda, which Bichu had no clue.

Minutes later Argentina secured their ninth penalty corner but wasted the chance. In the 47th minute, Deepika's reverse hit from Udita's pass was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino.

Jankunas then came to the party and scored two beautiful field goals within a span of six minutes to seal the issue for Argentina.

The Indian women will next play hosts Belgium on Thursday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Cancels Teenage Driver's Bail; Grandfather Has Underworld Ties With Chhota Rajan | Latest Updates
  2. In Northeast Delhi, 'Outsider' Kanhaiya Kumar Gives Call For 'Justice'
  3. 'Want Fair Probe': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Swati Maliwal Assault Case
  4. Rain, Hailstorm Causes Extensive Damage In Arunachal district
  5. Intense South Kashmir Election Campaign Takes Spiritual Turn
Entertainment News
  1. Krishna Shroff's 5 Musts For 'KKK14' Shoot In Romania
  2. Shreya Jain Finds It 'Enjoyable' To Shoot In Chandigarh's Fields For 'Udaariyaan'
  3. Sharib Hashmi Appears In A New Light In 'Malhar' Trailer With Anjali Patil
  4. Anil Kapoor Replaces Salman Khan As 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Host? Here's What We Know
  5. Sharad Kelkar Is Thankful To The Lot Of People Who've 'Shown Trust In Me' In The Last Two Years
Sports News
  1. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator Live Updates: Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror Eye Big Total
  2. LPL 2024 Auction: Pathirana Goes For Highest Bid As Colombo Strikers Unveil Strong Squad
  3. Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Live Streaming: India's Neeraj Goyat To Make MVP Debut - Where To Watch
  4. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Men Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout; Women Lose 0-5
  5. PV Sindhu Vs Sim Yu Jin, Malaysia Masters 2024, Round Of 16: H2H, When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. Nestlé Launches "Vital Pursuit", Food Line For Consumers Who Use Weight Management Medications Like Ozempic
  2. Wendy's Is Introducing A New Combo Deal - A Wholesome Breakfast Meal Just For $3! But Why?
  3. Yellow, But Make It Subtle! This Colour Is Becoming A Wardrobe Staple For All
  4. Daily Marijuana Use Outpaces Daily Drinking In The US, A New Study Says
  5. Travel Hack Alert! Earn 3x Alaska Miles On Rent Payments
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM's Terms INDIA-bloc 'Extremely Communal' At Dwarka Rally; Kejriwal Says Want 'Fair Probe' In Maliwal Case
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: IND Men Pip ARG In FIH Pro League Shootout; Women Lose 0-5