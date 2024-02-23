Days after levelling grave allegations against Hockey India, the national women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, February 23, 2024. Her exit follows a disappointing FIH Pro League 2023-24 home season for the Indian team, which was preceded by a failure to seal a Paris Olympics spot at the Qualifiers in Ranchi last month. (More Hockey News

Schopman had said five days back that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation. "I felt alone a lot in the last two years. I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don't feel that here," she had said.