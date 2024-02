Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 Match Report: India Clinch Thrilling Shootout Victory Over USA

India completed their Pro League engagements at home with five defeats and three wins -- twice against the USA and once against Australia.

Having defeated Australia on Saturday at the same venue, the Indians definitely had spring in their steps but they displayed the tendency to hang on to the ball for far too long and their penalty corner conversion remained abysmal.

Four minutes into the second quarter India earned their first PC, and Deepika punched in the goal, sending a solid and low shot that hit the bottom-right corner of the goal.

The US team was a bundle of energy all through and desperately tried to get back into the game, but against the run of play, India earned three more penalty corners before the end of the second quarter, all of which were not utilised.

