India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team is set to kick off their Sultan of Johor Cup campaign in Johor, Malaysia on Saturday with their opening match against Japan.
Starting on October 19, India will face a series of strong opponents, including Japan, hosts Malaysia, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand, all vying for a spot in the final on October 26.
Led by newly appointed Head Coach PR Sreejesh, the team will be captained by Amir Ali, with Rohit serving as Vice-Captain. India’s next match will be against Great Britain on October 20.
After a brief rest, they will take on Malaysia on October 22, followed by Australia on October 23. Their final group-stage match is scheduled for October 25 against New Zealand. India aims to secure a top-two finish in the pool to advance to the final.
In their previous encounters, India secured a 3-1 victory over Japan during the Men's Junior Asia Cup in May 2023 and had earlier defeated them 5-1 in the 2022 Sultan of Johor Cup.
Speaking ahead of the tournament, Captain Amir Ali expressed confidence in the team’s preparation under the guidance of their new coach. "We’ve been training well with Coach PR Sreejesh and are eager to play our first tournament under his leadership. After losing to Germany last time and missing the chance to retain our title, we’re now better prepared and ready to face any challenge,” he said.
Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan
Defenders: Amir Ali (C), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (VC)
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav
Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad.
Live Streaming of India Vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
The India Vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey match will be played on Saturday, 19th October in Johor, Malaysia.
Where to watch the India Vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey match?
The telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.