India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online

The Indian men's national hockey team created history when they defeated Australia 3-2 in the final group stage game at the Paris Olympics 2024 to finish second in Pool B. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
“I think we ticked off all the right boxes today. Starting the way we did and then some brilliant saves by Sreejesh ensured we stayed ahead in the game. It is a special win ahead of the quarterfinals. It gives us a lot of confidence,” the Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh had said after the match.
Argentina's 3-3 draw against Belgium solidified India's position in Pool B and now face Great Britain in the quarter-final. The Brits encountered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Germany in their final Pool A match.
The Germans, who finished as table-toppers of Pool A, take on Argentina while Australia play the Netherlands and Belgium faces Spain.
All four quarter-finals are set to take place on August 4.
When will the India vs Great Britain, Olympics 2024 Men's Hockey Quarter-final match take place?
The India vs Great Britain quarterfinal match at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be held on 4th August, Sunday from 1:30 PM IST at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.
Where to watch India vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Hockey Games 2024 quarter-final match?
The Paris Olympic Games hockey quarterfinal match between India vs Great Britain will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioCinema app and website.