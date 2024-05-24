Hockey

India Vs Belgium, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Indian men's hockey team is set to take on the hosts Belgium in FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, 25 May 2024 in Antwerp, Belgium. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the match

india vs belgium fih pro league mens X @TheHockeyIndia
Indian hockey team players trying to tackle Belgium's player in the FIH Pro League in Antwerp. Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia
info_icon

Indian men's hockey team will face Belgium again in the men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match in Antwerp on Saturday, 25 May 2025. The hosts defeated the Indian side 4-1 on Friday and will play against them again on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

The matches of the first half of the European leg of the FIH Pro League are scheduled to take place in Belgium's Antwerp. Indian men's team will face Belgium for the second time in the competition. They started their campaign with a win over Argentina in penalties.

In the match against the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belgium, India's Abhishek scored the consolation goal in the 55th minute. Felix Denayer (22’), Alexander Hendrickx (34’, 60’) and Cedric Charlier (49’) scored for the hosts.

After the loss, India are third in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 standings with 17 points from 10 matches. Belgium are seventh with six points in 10 games.

Live streaming details of India Vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2023-24:

When and where the India vs Belgium Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match will be played?

A glimpse from the FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium. - X | Hockey India
FIH Pro League: Indian Men Suffer 1-4 Defeat Against Belgium - Match Report

BY PTI

The India vs Belgium Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match will be played in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday, 25 May 2024. The match will start at 7:45 pm IST.

Where and how to live stream the India vs Belgium Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match live in India?

Live streaming of the India vs Belgium Men’s FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be available on JioCinema.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of the India vs Belgium Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24 match live in India?

The India vs Belgium Men's FIH Pro League match will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Vishnukant Singh

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Rajkumar Pal, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami

