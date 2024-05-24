Hockey

FIH Pro League: Indian Men Suffer 1-4 Defeat Against Belgium - Match Report

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had defeated Argentina 5-4 in shootout after both the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the opening match

X | Hockey India
A glimpse from the FIH Pro League match between India and Belgium. Photo: X | Hockey India
info_icon

Defensive lapses cost the Indian men's hockey team as it went down 1-4 to hosts and world no.3 Belgium in the European leg of the FIH Pro League in Antwerp, Belgium. (More Hockey News)

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had defeated Argentina 5-4 in shootout after both the teams were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the opening match here on Wednesday.

After a barren first quarter, Belgium took the lead in the 22nd minute through a field goal by skipper Felix Denayer.

Four minutes after half-time, the home side doubled its lead through a penalty corner conversion by Alexander Hendrickx.

The Indian defence was relentlessly caught off guard by the brisk passing and skillful play of the Belgians as they extended their lead in the 49th minute through another fine field goal by Cedric Charlier.

Young striker Abhishek pulled one back for India from a field effort but Belgium looked too strong as they sealed the affair in the final minute of the game when Hendrickx sounded the board from a penalty stroke.

The Indian defence looked in disarray from the word go as they failed to counter Belgium's relentless attacks with veteran custodian PR Sreejesh cutting a lonely figure at the back.

A glimpse from India vs Belgium, Women's Hockey Pro League. - X | Hockey India
FIH Pro League: India Women's Team Suffers Second Straight Loss 0-2 Against Belgium

BY PTI

India too had their chances and secured their first penalty corner in the 18th minute but skipper Harmanpreet's flick was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Loick van Doren.

Two minutes later, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but an off-colour Harmanpreet failed to utilise the chances.

Belgium eventually took the lead in the 22nd minute when captain Denayer guided the ball into the goal after Sreejesh blocked the first shot from Florent van Aubel.

Belgium doubled their lead four minutes into the third quarter from a blistering counter-attack from Tanguy Cosyns, Denayer and Nicolas de Kerpel to eventually win a penalty corner, which was converted by Hendrickx through Sreejesh’s feet.

Charlier made it 3-0 in favour of Belgium in the 49th minute after receiving a long cross-field pass from Denayer, finding the bottom-right corner of Sreejesh's goal.

India drew one back five minutes from the final hooter with a superb reverse hit strike from Abhishek to beat Van Doren .

It was not to be India's day as they conceded a penalty stroke just before the hooter for not being 5m away when a Belgian player was receiving the ball inside the circle, and Hendrickx stepped up to seal the deal.

India skipper Harmanpreet was understandably disappointed with the performance.

"We did some good things, but the finishing wasn't there. Defensively we need to improve, man-to-man marking needs to get better. Excited to play them again on Saturday, looking forward to improve game-by-game," he said after the match on Thursday night.

India will again play Belgium on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Govt To Move Higher Court To Challenge Cal HC Order On OBC Certificates: Mamata
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. BJP Moves SC Against Calcutta HC Order On Advertisements During Lok Sabha Polls
  4. UP: SUV Runs Over 70-Year-Old Man Twice While Reversing In Jhansi's Narrow Street | Shocking Video
  5. Day In Pics: May 24, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Gaurav More Shakes A Leg With Moushumi Chatterjee On ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’
  2. Sapna Sikarwar Opens Up On What She Did Before Acting: 'Did Dance Classes, Choreographed Wedding Performances'
  3. 'Unacceptable': Priyanka Chopra's Fans Miffed At British TV Host After He Calls Her 'Chianca Chop Free'
  4. Steven Spielberg's New Movie To Come Out In May 2026
  5. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: PV Sindhu Through To Malaysia Masters SF
  2. France's Record Scorer Olivier Giroud To Bow Out Of International Duty Post Euros 2024
  3. French Open 2024 Preview: What Might Rafael Nadal's Farewell Resemble?
  4. IPL Betting: Police Raid Thane Building During RR Vs RCB Eliminator; Mahadev Betting App Arrests Made
  5. Archery World Cup 2024 Stage 2: Indian Compound Mixed Team Enters Final
World News
  1. Indian-origin Woman Jailed In Singapore For Manipulating Bike's Number Plate To Avoid Charges
  2. Beachgoers Warned To Watch For White Sharks Over Holiday Weekend
  3. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea
  4. Turbulence-Hit Singapore Airlines Flight Passengers Undergo Treatment For Brain, Spinal And Bone Injuries
  5. Vietnam: Fire At Hanoi Apartment Building Leaves 14 Dead
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Griekspoor, Enters Geneva Open Semis