India Vs Argentina Live Streaming, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

India will take on Argentina in a crucial European-leg fixture of the FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 on 11 June at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The Men in Blue are currently in fourth place with 15 points, with just six games left to be played.
After suffering back-to-back defeats against the Netherlands, Harmanpreet Singh’s side need a win against Argentina to boost their FIH World Cup 2026 qualification hopes.
India went into the European leg on strong form, especially in the earlier Pro League season in Bhubaneswar, but suffered two narrow defeats against the world No. 1 Dutch side. The first match ended in a 1-2 loss after Thijs Van Dam scored a brace, including the winner two minutes from the final hooter.
Van Dam was also on the scoresheet in the second match, which ended 3-2 in favour of the hosts, with Tjep Hoedemakers and Jip Janssen compounding India’s misery.
Craig Fulton’s side will now look to bounce back against Argentina, a team they’ve fared well against. India remained unbeaten in regulation time against them in last year’s Pro League, registering one win in normal time and another via shoot-out. The two sides also played out a draw at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
India Vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 – Live Streaming Details
When is the India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match being played?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, at 6:30 PM IST.
Where is the India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match being played?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Where to watch the India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match live online in India?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app in India.
Where to watch the India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match live broadcast in India?
The India vs Argentina, FIH Men’s Pro League 2024-25 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.