Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: India 'Trusting The Process' To Bury Ghosts Of 2024 On Home Soil

After failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team has lost 13 matches out of the 16 played in the FIH Pro League this season

India womens hockey team coach Harendra Singh Navneet Kaur training Asian Champions Trophy
India women's hockey team coach Harendra Singh (centre) in conversation with forward Navneet Kaur (right) at training, ahead of their Asian Champions Trophy opener against Malaysia. Photo: Hockey India
An ideal calendar year for a sporting side is often one which has more wins than losses, players’ confidence through the roof, and them not minding a few defeats for the bigger picture. However, the year 2024 for the Indian women’s hockey team has been far from ideal. (More Hockey News)

After failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics which was a dagger through the heart, India have lost 13 matches, won just two, and drawn one out of the 16 played in the Women’s FIH Pro League this season.

Sport by nature is fickle and chaotic, but India are learning to embrace failure and stay true to themselves, owning their mistakes. Chief coach Harendra Singh sees light at the end of the tunnel and is hoping to turn the tables with a promising performance in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on home soil.

The Indian women's hockey team arrives in Bihar for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. - Hockey India
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Look To Defend Title On Home Soil

BY PTI

“Whatever has happened in the Pro League is in the past, we can't keep crying about that. Yes, we know we lost 13 games but there are other reasons behind it. Not much technical, but tactical,” Harendra said ahead of India's tournament opener against Malaysia on Monday (November 11).

“But if you see the last few games against Germany and England, we were close in those games, and that’s where the confidence has come from, in trusting the process,” he added.

Reflecting on the Paris heartache and the process of moving on from “setback”, the Indian team was taught the art of discipline at the Indian Naval Academy.

“And that’s one more reason I took them into the INA, in the Navy ground - to learn with minimum resources and maximum output, to gel with everyone and help each other come out of the setback,” he added.

The Indian women's hockey team arrives in Bihar for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy. - Hockey India
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India have a nice blend of youth and experience in their squad, all under the leadership of Salima Tete, with Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy.

Crestfallen to have not boarded the ship to Paris and having watched it sail away from the deck at the FIH Pro League in Rourkela - the feeling can give a proper stare, sharing haunting, heartbreaking images to fill the mind.

But Harendra Singh has brought a different energy to this side, making them believe that the journey matters more than the final destination.

And the message of fight over fright will resonate deeply with the Indian team when they take the pitch to defend the continental title in Bihar.

