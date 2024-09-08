Hockey

IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report

Sukhjeet Singh (14th minute), Uttam, Singh (27th) and Abhishek (32nd) were the goal-scorer for India, while China drew a blank

india-vs-china-asian-champions-trophy-2024-x-asian-hockey-federatio
A glimpse from India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy hockey match opener. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

The Indian men's hockey team launched its title defence with a commanding 3-0 win over hosts China in the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

Coming into the tournament after securing a second successive bronze at the Olympics, India looked the more enterprising side as they grabbed the opportunities up front and was rock solid in defence to emerge winners.

Sukhjeet put India ahead at the stroke of the first quarter before Uttam Singh doubled the lead just three minutes before the end of the second quarter as India went 2-0 up at the half time.

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory

BY Gaurav Thakur

Just two minutes after resumption, Abhishek found the back of the net with a spectacular reverse hit.

India will play Japan in their second pool one match on Monday.

Last year, India won the tournament at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the event.

In other matches, Malaysia held Pakistan 2-2 in a high-voltage contest, while Japan and Korea engaged in a goal-fest before settling for a 5-5 draw.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran A Doubtful Starter, Suffers Ankle Injury In Practice
  2. AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test Preview: New Zealand Seek To Exploit Afghanistan's Red-Ball Inexperience
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: SL Aim To Cut ENG's Lead
  4. Moeen Ali Retires: England All-Rounder Calls Time On His International Career
  5. SCO Vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Cameron Green Stars As Australia Sweep Series Against Scotland In Edinburgh - In Pics
Football News
  1. Republic Of Ireland 0-2 England, UEFA Nations League: Declan Rice 'Was Never Going To Celebrate' Against IRL
  2. UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Impressed With 'Flashy' Netherlands, Defends Matthijs De Ligt Mistakes
  3. FIFA WC Qualifiers: Brazil Beat Ecuador 1-0 - In Pics
  4. GER Vs HUN: Musiala Steals The Show In Munich - In Pics
  5. IRL Vs ENG: Three Lions Ease To A Comfortable Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jessica Pegula Reflects On 'Incredible Month' Despite Flushing Meadows Heartache
  2. US Open 2024: Sabalenka Says Pegula's Grand Slam Wait Will End
  3. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 2 In Pics: De Silva, Mendis Lead Sri Lanka Revival
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Lands Her Third Grand Slam - In Pics
  5. US Open: Aryna Sabalenka Topples Jessica Pegula In Flushing Meadows Thriller
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India Vs China On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 08, 2024
  2. Suspected Mpox Case Detected In India, Confirms Govt | What We Know About The Deadly Virus
  3. 8 Killed Lucknow Building Collapse, FIR Filed Against Owner | What Led To The Collapse
  4. Siliguri Court Sentences Man To Death For Minor's Rape Amid Protests In Bengal For RG Kar Tragedy | Recent Verdicts
  5. Magadh Express Train Derails In Bihar | A Look At Recent Train Derailment Incidents
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  2. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  3. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  4. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  5. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
World News
  1. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
  2. Maduro's Main Rival Edmundo Gonzalez Flees To Spain As Diplomatic Tensions Rise | What's Happening In Venezuela?
  3. UK, Ireland See 'Moment Of Reset' After Years Of Tensions Caused By Brexit | Revisiting Britain's Exit From EU
  4. Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs