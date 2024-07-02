Hockey

Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

All Hockey India affiliated state member units are eligible to participate in the event and all eligible veteran players, aged around and above 40, who want to participate in the tournament will have to contact their respective member units and register through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal

masters cup hockey india X @TheHockeyIndia
The dates and venues for the Masters Cup 2024 will be announced soon. Photo: X/ @TheHockeyIndia
Hockey India on Tuesday announced the inaugural Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament which will feature veteran players in men's and women's categories. (More Hockey News)

The event is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players.

The dates and venues for the tournament will be announced soon.

Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 16-man squad for the Paris Olympics 2024. - HI
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY PTI

"We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup, an event that honours the dedication and passion of our veteran players. This tournament is a celebration of their enduring love for the sport and a testament to their invaluable contributions to hockey in India," HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

"By providing a platform for former players to continue competing, we aim to foster a strong sense of community and ensure that their experience and enthusiasm continue to inspire future generations of players.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "This tournament not only allows former athletes to maintain their connection to the sport but also provides a unique opportunity for them to showcase their skills and fitness. We encourage all eligible players to register and participate, as this event promises to be a memorable and enriching experience for everyone involved."

