Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here

Hockey India League on Tuesday, November 5, marked an exciting milestone for the 2024-2025 edition of HIL with the launch of a dedicated league website and the announcement of the schedule for the much-anticipated season. (More Hockey News)
Set to kick off on December 28 with a the men's match between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, the revamped HIL promises an action-packed return.
The newly launched HIL website – hockeyindialeague.com – provides fans worldwide with easy access to the latest league news, match schedules, full squad listings, and exclusive video content. Designed to deliver an engaging and immersive experience, the website will be the ultimate source for all things HIL, keeping fans, players, and hockey enthusiasts closer to the game than ever before.
Following an extensive player auction, eight men’s and four women’s teams are gearing up to compete in what promises to be the biggest and best HIL season yet.
The men’s league will begin on 28 December in Rourkela, with matches continuing through two stages until the final showdown on 1 February 2025. Meanwhile, the women’s teams will start their league journey on 12 January 2025 in Ranchi, with their grand finale slated for 26 January.
HIL Women’s League Format
The Women’s HIL will commence on 12 January at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with each team playing against the others twice. After a competitive pool stage, the top two teams will meet in the final on 26 January. Both men’s and women’s teams will also play one of their matches at an alternate venue to bring HIL excitement to fans in multiple locations.
Commenting on the HIL’s return, Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We are thrilled to reintroduce the HIL after a seven-year hiatus. This season promises high-caliber matches and intense competition, showcasing the best of Indian and international hockey talent. The launch of our new website brings fans closer to the action, but the true thrill lies in the journey ahead.”
The HIL season promises to bring a festival of hockey, offering thrilling matches and a stellar platform to showcase the best hockey talent in India and beyond. Fans can stay tuned to hockeyindialeague.com for all updates and join the countdown to an unforgettable season of hockey.
HIL Women’s League Schedule
|Date
|Phase
|Team 1
|VS
|Team 2
|Venue
|13-Jan-25
|League
|Delhi SG Pipers
|VS
|Odisha Warriors
|Ranchi
|14-Jan-25
|League
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|VS
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|15-Jan-25
|League
|Delhi SG Pipers
|VS
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|16-Jan-25
|League
|Odisha Warriors
|VS
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|17-Jan-25
|League
|Odisha Warriors
|VS
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|19-Jan-25
|League
|Delhi SG Pipers
|VS
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Rourkela
|20-Jan-25
|League
|Odisha Warriors
|VS
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Rourkela
|21-Jan-25
|League
|Delhi SG Pipers
|VS
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|22-Jan-25
|League
|Odisha Warriors
|VS
|Soorma Hockey Club
|Ranchi
|23-Jan-25
|League
|Delhi SG Pipers
|VS
|Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers
|Ranchi
|24-Jan-25
|League
|Delhi SG Pipers
|VS
|Odisha Warriors
|Ranchi
|26-Jan-25
|Final
|TBC
|VS
|TBC
|Ranchi
