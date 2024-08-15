Hockey

On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin

India thrashed hosts Germany 8-1 in the Berlin Olympics final on August 15, 1936. It capped off a near-invincible campaign for Dhyan Chand's men, who scored 38 goals in five matches and conceded just one

Indian-hockey-team-1936-Olympics-file-photo
File photo of the Indian men's hockey team in action at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Photo: Official Olympics website
info_icon

In its 77 years as an independent nation, India has enjoyed numerous moments of unbridled joy across sporting arenas, be it Olympic gold medals or Cricket World Cup conquests. But when it comes to the most memorable sporting achievement on I-Day (August 15) itself, the crown is reserved for a victory that transpired well before India's independence. (More Sports News)

It was in Berlin, in 1936 when Dhyan Chand's invincible men annexed the Olympics hockey gold for a third successive time. The hat-trick was completed on the fateful date of August 15, and underlined India's utter dominance in the sport at the time.

In an incredible run-up to the final, the Indian men's hockey team did not concede a single goal and conjured imperious scorelines of 4-0 (against Hungary), 7-0 (against United States), 9-0 (vs Japan) and 10-0 (vs France in the semi-finals).

The final saw India letting the first goal of the tournament slip through against them. But they fired eight back, thrashing the hosts black and blue in an evergreen performance, made more special with time as it came on August 15.

India went on to stretch its streak to five consecutive men's hockey gold medals at the Olympics, and later added three more to the kitty. The golden era of Indian hockey is now behind us, but the current crop is targeting a resurgence in its own way, with teams garnering back-to-back bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris.

Whether or not Indian hockey will experience such highs again is not known, but the sweet taste of an Olympic gold hat-trick on I-Day will linger forever.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Super Over Snub: Officials Overlooked ICC Rule In Tied Sri Lanka-India ODI - Report
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: BCCI Announces Squads - Check Full List Of Players, Teams
  3. WTC Final: Shan Masood Believes Pakistan Will Have To Make Winning A Habit Before Lofty Dreams
  4. Morne Morkel: BCCI Appoints Former SA Fast Bowler As India's New Bowling Coach - Report
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Rohit Overtakes Gill, Closes In On Babar Azam's Position
Football News
  1. Marc Guehi Unfazed By Transfer Interest Ahead Of Premier League Season
  2. Daley Blind Announces Retirement From Netherlands Duty
  3. Sonia Bompastor Relishes Pressure Of Succeeding Emma Hayes At Chelsea
  4. Wojciech Szczesny And Juventus Terminate Contract By Mutual Agreement
  5. Arsenal Vs Wolves, Premier League Preview: Mikel Arteta Targets Winning Start
Tennis News
  1. Zeeshan Ali Resigns As India Davis Cup Coach, Month Before Sweden Tie
  2. Cincinnati Open: Osaka Left Puzzled By Recent Form After Krueger Defeat
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Reflects On 'Incredible' Summer Despite Olympics Disappointment
  4. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach
  4. Paris Olympics: PR Sreejesh Cites Dravid's Example As He Reveals Coaching Roadmap
  5. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 78th Independence Day Gallantry Awards: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras Approved By President Murmu
  2. No Gallantry Awards For Haryana Police Officers Who Stopped Farmers March
  3. Karnataka: Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape: Massive Night Protest By Women Across Bengal And Beyond
  5. JKCA Case: Court Quashes PMLA Charges Against Dr Farooq Abdullah, Others
Entertainment News
  1. 'TMKOC's New Goli Dharmit Shah On Replacing Kush Shah: There Will Be Comparisons, And I’m Ready For It
  2. Kriti Sanon Breaks Silence On 'Adipurush' Box Office Failure: You Find Yourself In Tears, Wondering What Went Wrong
  3. Shekhar Home Review: Bengali Refashioning Of Sherlock Holmes Is Littered With Ludicrous, Inert Mysteries 
  4. Singer Suchitra Issues Public Apology To Ex-Husband Actor Karthik Kumar For Her 'Gay' Remark
  5. Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country
US News
  1. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  2. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  3. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  4. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
  5. Florida Girl Hit By Car On First Day Of School, Now Reported Stable
World News
  1. Brazil Plane Crash: An 'Icing Event' Behind The Mishap? | Experts' Take
  2. History Of Navajo Code Talkers And Their 'Unbreakable' Code
  3. World’s Largest 3D-Printed Neighbourhood Is Here—But Wait Until You See The Price
  4. Are You Facing Itchy Rashes After Cicada Emergence? This Could Be The Reason
  5. Disney Seeks Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissal Claiming ‘The Plaintiff Signed Up For Disney+’
Latest Stories
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Shastri Backs India To Complete BGT Hat-Trick
  2. Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin Found Guilty Of Violating Constitution, Court Orders Immediate Removal
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape: 'Semen' Amount In Victim's Body Indicates Gangrape, Renovation At Crime Scene Sparks Row
  4. George Clooney Claps Back At Quentin Tarantino Over 'Not A Movie Star' Comment: I’m A Little Irritated By Him
  5. J&K: Army Captain Killed In 'Op Assar' In Doda; 4 Terrorists Believed To Be Gunned Down
  6. From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'
  7. Ayodhya: Over 3,800 Bamboo, Projector Lights Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen From Bhakti Path, Ram Path
  8. Who Is Jasmin Walia With Whom Hardik Pandya Is Rumoured To Be Dating?