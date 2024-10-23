Hockey

GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match

Malaysia will host Great Britain in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match in Johor on Wednesday, 23rd October. Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the MAS Vs GB hockey match

Great Britain's hockey player tried to escape with the ball from the Indian player during the Sultan of Johor Cup match.
Three-time champions Great Britain will look to revive their Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 campaign with a big win against struggling hosts, Malaysia on Wednesday (October 23). Malaysia vs Great Britain clash is one of the three penultimate-day fixtures of the preliminary round. (More Hockey News)

Action at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru starts with the early kick-off between New Zealand and Japan. It will be followed by a big-ticket clash between India and Australia.

India (nine points) lead the six-team with nine points, three wins in three. New Zealand (five) are also unbeaten, with one win and two draws; while, Australia and Great Britain have four points each -- one win, one draw, one defeat.

Japan (three points) are also in contention for a two-top finish, which will confirm a spot in the final. But they will need to win both remaining matches and hope for favourable results in other matches. Malaysia are rooted at the bottom of the table.

Great Britain started their campaign with a facile 3-1 win over Australia but suffered a 4-6 drubbing against India. In their previous match, GB were held to a 1-1 draw by New Zealand.

Malaysia are winless. After conceding a last-gasp winner to New Zealand (2-3), the hosts suffered 1-4 and 2-4 defeats against Japan and India, respectively.

Action from the India vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 clash in Malaysia.
India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Great Britain Vs Malaysia - Full Squads

Great Britain: Calum Douglas (GK), James Carleton (GK), Rory Penrose, Ted Graves, Alex Chihota, Max Anderson, Lewis Wilcher, Henry Markham, Harrison Stone, Matthew Hughson, Monty Neave, Thomas Austin, Nathan Gladman, Tom Spreckly, Kaden Draysey, Cole Pidcock, Michael Royden, Casper Lea.

Malaysia: Mohamad Rafaizul (GK), Khairul Amirin (GK), Muhammad Addy Jazmi Jamlus, Mohd Nabil, Sahran Zulhanif, Jeffrynus Andywalfian, Mat Muhammad, Muhammad Handzalah, Adam Ashraf, Muhammad Danish Aiman, Muhammad Danish Danial, Norizam Muhammad, Muhammad Disairul, Mohmad Yadiy, Hisham Aiman, Che Nur Aqilrullah, Kamaruddin Azimuddin, Harris Osman

Great Britain Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming

When to watch Great Britain vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?

The Great Britain vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, October 23 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia at 6:05 pm IST.

Where to watch the Great Britain vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?

Live streaming of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the rtmklik.rtm.gov.my website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the matches on any TV channel in India.

