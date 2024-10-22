Hockey

India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors

Undefeated India will take on Australia in their penultimate preliminary round match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Wednesday (October 23)

India vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024
Action from the India vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 clash in Malaysia. Photo: X/Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

Undefeated India will take on Australia in their penultimate preliminary round match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia on Wednesday (October 23). (More Hockey News)

With three wins in three (nine points), India are in a prime position to finish in the top two and qualify for the final. Australia, who registered their first win of the campaign on Tuesday, have moved to third in the six-team table. They have four points (one win, one draw, and one defeat).

After the end of round three, New Zealand are second with five points (one win and two draws). Great Britain (4), Japan (3) and hosts Malaysia (0) complete the table.

A win against Australia will all but assure a final spot for the Amir Ali-led India U-21 hockey team. But the Aussie juniors, known as Burras colloquially, are one of the finest in the age-group hockey

They have featured in the final of this prestigious tournament five times, winning two of those (2016 and 2017). And they are slowly warming up.

After losing 1-3 to Great Britain in their tournament opener, Australia played out a 2-2 thriller with their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand

On Thursday, they thrashed Japan 5-1 with Ian Grobbelaar sounding the board three times, all from the penalty corner play.

India, the three-time champions and arguably the most consistent side in the Sultan of Johor Cup history, have so far defeated Japan (4-2), Great Britain (6-4) and Malaysia (4-2) with 11 different players at least scoring one goal each.

Expect a thriller in Johor Bahru when the Indian colts, coached by legendary PR Sreejesh, take on Burras.

India Vs Australia: Live Streaming

When to watch India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Australia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia at 3:45 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?

Live streaming of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the rtmklik.rtm.gov.my website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the matches on any TV channel in India.

