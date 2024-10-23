In a pivotal penultimate Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 preliminary round match, New Zealand face Japan at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia today (October 23). (More Hockey News)
With one win and two draws, the undefeated New Zealand are in contention for a top-two finish and qualify for the final. Japan, meanwhile, are fifth in the six-team team table with one win and two defeats.
Considering both teams' goal-scoring forms, this New Zealand vs Japan men's under-21 hockey match will most likely be a cagey affair. New Zealand (6) and Japan (7) have scored 13 goals, which is one less than India's grand total.
Third place Australia, who take on India later in the day, are joint second in this list with eight goals, same as Great Britain. Hosts Malaysia have the least goals, with five scored.
New Zealand Vs Japan: Full Squads
New Zealand: Hayden Ganley (GK), Matthew Ruetsch (GK), Ryan Parr, Dean Clarkson, Matthew Wilson, Owen Brown, Tim Crawford, Javahn Jones, Milan Patel, Luka Clark, Daniel Torr, Benjamin Culhane, Sam Lints, Bradley Rothwell, Bradley Rothwell, Jordan Whittleston, Jonty Elmes, Aiden Bax, Gus Nelson
Japan: Kisho Kurodo (GK), Koki Origasa (GK), Yamato Kawahara, Hyoto Yamada, Jun Watanabe, Neo Sato, Rakusei Yamanaka, Tsubasa Tanaka, Jota Nakajima, Yuito Matsuzaki, Atsuki Yamanaka, Shogo Sasaki, Sota Kato, Yuto Higuchi, Naru Kimura, Koyo Nishida, Ruyuji Tanaka, Yuma Fujiwara
New Zealand Vs Japan: Live Streaming
When to watch New Zealand vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?
The New Zealand vs Japan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, October 23 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia at 1:35 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?
Live streaming of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the rtmklik.rtm.gov.my website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the matches on any TV channel in India.