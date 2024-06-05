Hockey

FIH Pro League: 'Learning From Mistakes' Says VC Navneet Kaur After Six Straight Defeats

So far in the European leg, India suffered a 0-5 defeat against Argentina in their first match, followed by losses to Belgium (0-2 and 1-2). In their rematch against Argentina, India went down 0-3

Navneet Kaur Hockey India
Navneet Kaur Photo: Hockey India
info_icon

Six straight losses in FIH Pro League have completely exposed the Indian women's hockey team's weaknesses and vice-captain Navneet Kaur says the players are looking to learn from these setbacks in the last two outings to finish their campaign on a positive note. (More Hockey News)

India are scheduled to face Germany and Great Britain in their last two games of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

"We have faced tough challenges but each match has been a valuable learning experience for us. Despite the setbacks, our team has shown resilience and improvement, especially in our closely contested matches against Belgium and Great Britain," Navneet was quoted as saying in a Hockey India press release.

"As we prepare to face Germany and Great Britain again in our remaining two matches, we are focused on analysing our previous performances and identifying areas for improvement. Our goal is to convert our hard work into positive results.

"We believe in our abilities and are determined to give our best performance on the field," she added.

So far in the European leg, India suffered a 0-5 defeat against Argentina in their first match, followed by losses to Belgium (0-2 and 1-2). In their rematch against Argentina, India went down 0-3.

The team also faced defeats against Germany (1-3) and Great Britain (2-3).

"The journey so far has been challenging, but it has also brought us closer as a team. We are committed to working together, supporting each other, and pushing our limits to achieve our goals.

The Indian women's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match. - Hockey India
FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Team suffers 1-3 Loss To Germany For Its fifth Defeat On Trot

BY PTI

"The spirit and dedication within the team are strong, and we are motivated to finish the tournament on a high note," asserted Navneet, who has netted two goals so far in the league.

Overall, the Indian team has accumulated eight points from the 14 games they have played.

Talking about the strategy for the remaining two matches and on the way forward for the Indian team, Navneet said, "Our focus now is on making the necessary adjustments and strategies to ensure we come out stronger in our remaining matches.

"Most of all, we are working on our weaknesses, building on our strengths, and staying united as a team.

"The experiences and lessons learned from our matches so far are invaluable. We are taking these forward to build a more cohesive and competitive team, aiming for better results and continued improvement in our game," she added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  4. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
  5. IMD Predicts Light-rain In Delhi Today, No Major Relief From Sweltering Heat
Entertainment News
  1. Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics
  2. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  3. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
  4. ‘Blue Lights 2’: Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin And Others Attend The New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish
  2. PL Financial Regulations Threatening To Harm Quality, Says Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
  3. Football Transfers: Florian Wirtz Focused On Euro 2024 Amid Bayern Munich Links
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  5. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: NDA Holds Meet Day After Narrow Win; INDIA Bloc Leaders To Gather Shortly