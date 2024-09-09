China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Match number 9 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will witness the hosts, China, taking on Malaysia on September 11, Wednesday at the at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)
In their journey through the tournament so far, China has experienced both victory and defeat. The hosts started their campaign with a disappointing 0-3 loss to India. However, in their second match, the team bounced back strongly with a 4-2 win over Malaysia.
The South Korean team, on the other hand, is coming off a strong yet disappointing performance against Japan, ending in a 5-5 draw. They began their Asian Champions Trophy 2024 tournament with a 2-2 draw against Pakistan on Monday.
When is China Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
The China Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match will be played on Wednesday, 11th September 2024 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch China Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match?
China Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. One can watch the LIVE telecast of the tournament on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.