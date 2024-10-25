Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

The Australia colts will eye a spot in the final of Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 when they face off against Malaysia in Johor Bahru on Friday (October 25). The match will be the fifth and final round-robin league phase game both the sides will play in the annual junior hockey tournament, before the ranking rounds start. (More Hockey News)
Australia had earlier ended India's unbeaten streak at the event with a resounding 4-0 win on Wednesday. While India's forwardline struggled to break the Australian defence, Daykin Stanger (33', 39', 53') stood tall in Australian attack as he scored a hat-trick of goals, while Patrik Andrew (29') scored the opening goal.
Great Britain currently lead the points table with 10 points, while India are second with 10 points too but a worse goal difference. A win for Australia tonight will take them into the final ahead of the India colts, as the Aussies already have a superior goal difference than both sides.
If that happens, India will take on New Zealand for the third-place play-off, while Australia and Great Britain would battle it out in the final.
Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 features six teams in all. Since the event began in 2011, Malaysia has hosted the international Under-21 competition, which is held every year. Germany won the previous edition in 2023, while India finished third. In all, five countries have won the tournament so far, with Great Britain (3 titles), India (3), Australia (2) and hosts Malaysia (1) being the other winners over the years.
Australia Vs Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Australia Vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be played?
The Australia vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played in Johor Bahru on Friday, October 25, 2024 at 6:05pm IST.
Where will the Australia vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match be telecast and live streamed?
The India telecast and live streaming details for Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 are not yet confirmed. We will update this space whenever there is fresh information available.