French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Enters Second Round With Win Over Jordan Thompson

Rafael Nadal defeated Jordan Thompson in straight sets in his first round match at French Open 2022. He will face Corentin Moutet next.

Rafael Nadal celebrates win over Jordan Thompson during their first round match at the French Open 2022 on Monday. AP

Updated: 23 May 2022 10:20 pm

Rafael Nadal and all of his aches and pains reached the second round of the French Open. (More Tennis News)

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal won his men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open but he has only recently returned from a rib injury that has bothered him since March.

He has also been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot. That kept him out of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, and bothered him again during a loss on clay in Rome this month.

Nadal will next face Corentin Moutet, a French wild-card entry who beat 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka Out In First Round

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka lost in the first round of the French Open to local wild-card entry Corentin Moutet.

Moutet beat the 2015 French Open champion 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Wawrinka had played only four tour-level matches this season before the French Open, winning two and losing two. He missed most of last season after having surgery on his left foot.

The 37-year-old Swiss player also won the Australian Open in 2014 and the U.S. Open in 2016.

