Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was "not interested in listening to the Class of '92" during his stint at Manchester United. (More Football News)
Ibrahimovic spent two years with United between 2016 and 2018, helping them win the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.
The Swedish striker scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils.
However, he paid little attention to their illustrious past during his time at the club.
"In my mindset, I want to make my own history. I was not interested in what happened before, with all respect," he told The Athletic.
"[It] brings pressure to live up to what they were used to, but I was not interested in listening to the Class of '92.
"That doesn't help me because I wanted to [make] my own history. I wanted people to say, 'You won and United won this together.'"
Ibrahimovic's career spanned an impressive 24 years, with his move to the Premier League heavyweights coming when the striker was already 35.
He added: "People said I'm too old, I should retire, blah blah blah. But this triggers me. This — I will prove you wrong."
During his time in Manchester, Ibrahimovic won his first major European trophy, and he credits manager Mourinho for the success he experienced during his stint in England.
"Jose was a machine. He brings the best out of you. He's that person — manipulative. He knows how to get in your head. He knows how to treat you, independent of your level," Ibrahimovic said.
"He reminded me of [Fabio] Capello. But a newer version. Discipline. Hardcore. Intense. Not the soft types. This is what I like."
Ibrahimovic played under ex-England manager Capello while at Juventus from 2004 to 2006. And those disciplinarian values that were on display under Mourinho, also spurred him on in Italy.
"[Capello] was destroying me. But at the same time building me. How? Easy. 'Today you were s***. Tomorrow you’re the best.' And it would go like that," he recalled.
"So, when you think you're the best, he would destroy you. Then it becomes confusion and you don’t know: 'F***, am I really the best or am I s***?' So, when you were down, he was building you up.
"I didn’t understand it. There was no balance. But it made me always give 200%. He shaped me."
The five-time Serie A champion is now working as an advisor to Milan's board. While he was not overawed with United's history, he has learned from his former club's winning culture.
"You need an identity, culture and a tradition from the club, as well as a coach. A winner creates winners. Losers don't create winners. That's a culture," Ibrahimovic explains.
"When you come into the club, as a young talent or a player with potential, the club will shape you because you grow to understand the way a club works and the surroundings. At Milan, we want to create this in a positive way."