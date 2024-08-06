Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent two years with Manchester United between 2016 and 2018, helping them win the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho

Zlatan-Ibrahimovic-former-manchester-united-footballer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action for Manchester United.
info_icon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was "not interested in listening to the Class of '92" during his stint at Manchester United. (More Football News)

Ibrahimovic spent two years with United between 2016 and 2018, helping them win the EFL Cup and Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

The Swedish striker scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for the Red Devils.

However, he paid little attention to their illustrious past during his time at the club.

"In my mindset, I want to make my own history. I was not interested in what happened before, with all respect," he told The Athletic.

"[It] brings pressure to live up to what they were used to, but I was not interested in listening to the Class of '92.

"That doesn't help me because I wanted to [make] my own history. I wanted people to say, 'You won and United won this together.'"

Ibrahimovic's career spanned an impressive 24 years, with his move to the Premier League heavyweights coming when the striker was already 35.

He added: "People said I'm too old, I should retire, blah blah blah. But this triggers me. This — I will prove you wrong."

During his time in Manchester, Ibrahimovic won his first major European trophy, and he credits manager Mourinho for the success he experienced during his stint in England.

"Jose was a machine. He brings the best out of you. He's that person — manipulative. He knows how to get in your head. He knows how to treat you, independent of your level," Ibrahimovic said.

"He reminded me of [Fabio] Capello. But a newer version. Discipline. Hardcore. Intense. Not the soft types. This is what I like."

Ibrahimovic played under ex-England manager Capello while at Juventus from 2004 to 2006. And those disciplinarian values that were on display under Mourinho, also spurred him on in Italy.

"[Capello] was destroying me. But at the same time building me. How? Easy. 'Today you were s***. Tomorrow you’re the best.' And it would go like that," he recalled.

"So, when you think you're the best, he would destroy you. Then it becomes confusion and you don’t know: 'F***, am I really the best or am I s***?' So, when you were down, he was building you up.

"I didn’t understand it. There was no balance. But it made me always give 200%. He shaped me."

The five-time Serie A champion is now working as an advisor to Milan's board. While he was not overawed with United's history, he has learned from his former club's winning culture.

"You need an identity, culture and a tradition from the club, as well as a coach. A winner creates winners. Losers don't create winners. That's a culture," Ibrahimovic explains.

"When you come into the club, as a young talent or a player with potential, the club will shape you because you grow to understand the way a club works and the surroundings. At Milan, we want to create this in a positive way."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  2. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  4. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  5. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
Football News
  1. Andre Onana Promises 'A Lot More Risks' At Manchester United Next Season
  2. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
  3. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  4. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  5. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany Live Score, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: Can Harmanpreet & Co Repeat Tokyo Heroics?
  2. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  5. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Roller Coaster Ride': Rekha Sharma Steps Down As NCW Chairperson After 9-Year Tenure
  2. 'This Insults Affected People': CM Vijayan On Union Minister's False Allegations Over Wayanad Landslide
  3. J&K: 2 Women Injured After Blast Near Security Force Camp In Kupwara
  4. J&K: Gunshots Heard After Security Forces Contact Militants In Udhampur; Operation Underway
  5. ISRO Likely To Launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 On August 15
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  2. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  4. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  5. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks
  2. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  3. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  5. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 LIVE Updates: Vinesh, Hockey Team In Semifinal Action Soon; Neeraj Chopra Through To Final
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks