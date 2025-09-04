Youri Tielemans Named Permanent Belgium Captain By Rudi Garcia

Rudi Garcia appoints Youri Tielemans as Belgium's captain
Tielemans was one of five people in contention for the armband
Belgium have four points in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers so far
Next match against Liechtenstein marks first encounter
Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has named Youri Tielemans as captain of the national team.
Since Garcia took over the role at the start of 2025, four different players have worn the armband in as many matches.
Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Meunier and Tielemans have all captained Belgium under Garcia, but the Aston Villa midfielder will be the skipper going forward.
Although Tielemans was grateful for receiving the captaincy, he insisted it will not change his attitude among the squad.
“I’m incredibly proud to wear the captain’s armband for the national team,” said Tielemans.
“As a footballer, I truly believe there are few greater honours. There are few things more beautiful in a career than this.
“There were five names and I'm the chosen one. It wouldn't have made any difference to me. I'll always be the same. I'm proud, that's for sure, but it won't change my personality.”
Garcia added: “We've rotated the captain’s armband for a long time, but now the decision has been made.
“He has a good relationship with everyone in the group. He enjoys unanimity within the group. Even though other guys remain important leaders, like Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku, but Youri gets the armband.”
Belgium have picked up four points from their two World Cup qualifiers so far, following up a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia with a dramatic 4-3 win over Wales.
They continue their campaign with a trip to Liechtenstein on Thursday, the first meeting between the two nations.