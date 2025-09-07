WSL Wrap: Everton Thrash Liverpool, Tottenham Beat West Ham, Villa, Brighton Play Out Draw

Meanwhile, Martin Ho made a winning start as Tottenham boss as they beat West Ham 1-0 after a late penalty from Bethany England settled the match

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Everton vs Liverpool wsl report
Ornella Vignola celebrates scoring as she nets a hat-trick against Liverpool on her debut in the Women's Super League.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Everton thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in WSL

  • Aston Villa and Brighton played out a goalless draw

  • Tottenham beat West Ham United 1-0

Everton got their Women's Super League campaign off to a dream start as they came from a goal down to thrash Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield in the Merseyside derby, with Ornella Vignola scoring a hat-trick on her debut.

The hosts made a strong start and took the lead as Cornelia Kapocs jinked inside and thundered a shot into the back of the net via the crossbar.

But the Toffees restored parity midway through the first half, with Vignola isolating the Liverpool backline before whipping a superb left-footed strike into the far corner.

They took the lead in first half injury time, as Katja Snoeijs scored with a header to put Brian Sorensen's side 2-1 up at the break.

Everton added a third eight minutes after the restart as Vignola met Mayumi Pacheco's cross with a pinpoint header which flew into the net, and then claimed her hat-trick with a strike on the break which deflected in off Lily Woodham.

They were close to adding a fifth goal in the 78th minute but Rosa van Gool's effort struck the woodwork.

Everton surge to third after the first matchday, while Liverpool are down in 10th place.

Related Content
Related Content

Manchester United went top of the table after a dominant 4-0 win over Leicester City.

Ella Toone gave the home side the lead after just 13 minutes, with Elizabeth Terland adding another before half-time.

Melvine Malard scored a brace inside the last 20 minutes to provide United with a dream start to their WSL campaign.

Meanwhile, Martin Ho made a winning start as Tottenham boss as they beat West Ham 1-0 after a late penalty from Bethany England settled the match.

Brighton and Aston Villa played out a 0-0 draw as they both began their respective league campaigns.

Both sides went close to scoring, with Michelle Agyemang's deflected effort striking the post for the hosts, while Rachel Daly's long-range effort hit the crossbar for the visitors.

Villa went close to securing all three points at the end but Lynn Wilms' free-kick fired against the woodwork.

Data Debrief: Potent Toffees and Vignola show killer eye for goal

Everton were remarkably clinical on the day, with four goals from their five shots on target. They only posted an expected goals (xG) of 0.86, which was less than Liverpool's 1.17.

The Toffees have won after conceding the opening goal in the Women's Super League for the first time in 27 matches, having last achieved this in April 2023 against Reading.

Vignola scored from all three of her shots and had just four touches in the opposition box, but certainly made them count. The 20-year-old primarily operates as a midfielder or winger but led the line perfectly for her new side as a central striker.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Score, UAE T20I Tri-Series Final: Zaman, Ayub Steady PAK After Farooqi Removes Farhan

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 3rd ODI: Jofra Archer Leaves RSA Reeling In Mammoth Chase

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd T20I: SL Seal 2-1 Series Win As Mishara Blitzes ZIM In Series Decider

  4. Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

  5. India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs Sinner Live Streaming, US Open Final 2025: H2H, Preview, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

  2. US Open Women's Singles Final: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Fourth Major Trophy

  3. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. EC to Review Preparations for Nationwide Special Intensive Revision

  3. Her Story: K. Srilata's Poems Call Attention To The Voices Of Mahabharata's Women

  4. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. The Genocide In Gaza: The Architecture Of Complicity

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise