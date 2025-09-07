WSL Wrap: Everton Thrash Liverpool, Tottenham Beat West Ham, Villa, Brighton Play Out Draw

Everton thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in WSL
Aston Villa and Brighton played out a goalless draw
Tottenham beat West Ham United 1-0
Everton got their Women's Super League campaign off to a dream start as they came from a goal down to thrash Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield in the Merseyside derby, with Ornella Vignola scoring a hat-trick on her debut.
The hosts made a strong start and took the lead as Cornelia Kapocs jinked inside and thundered a shot into the back of the net via the crossbar.
But the Toffees restored parity midway through the first half, with Vignola isolating the Liverpool backline before whipping a superb left-footed strike into the far corner.
They took the lead in first half injury time, as Katja Snoeijs scored with a header to put Brian Sorensen's side 2-1 up at the break.
Everton added a third eight minutes after the restart as Vignola met Mayumi Pacheco's cross with a pinpoint header which flew into the net, and then claimed her hat-trick with a strike on the break which deflected in off Lily Woodham.
They were close to adding a fifth goal in the 78th minute but Rosa van Gool's effort struck the woodwork.
Everton surge to third after the first matchday, while Liverpool are down in 10th place.
Manchester United went top of the table after a dominant 4-0 win over Leicester City.
Ella Toone gave the home side the lead after just 13 minutes, with Elizabeth Terland adding another before half-time.
Melvine Malard scored a brace inside the last 20 minutes to provide United with a dream start to their WSL campaign.
Meanwhile, Martin Ho made a winning start as Tottenham boss as they beat West Ham 1-0 after a late penalty from Bethany England settled the match.
Brighton and Aston Villa played out a 0-0 draw as they both began their respective league campaigns.
Both sides went close to scoring, with Michelle Agyemang's deflected effort striking the post for the hosts, while Rachel Daly's long-range effort hit the crossbar for the visitors.
Villa went close to securing all three points at the end but Lynn Wilms' free-kick fired against the woodwork.
Data Debrief: Potent Toffees and Vignola show killer eye for goal
Everton were remarkably clinical on the day, with four goals from their five shots on target. They only posted an expected goals (xG) of 0.86, which was less than Liverpool's 1.17.
The Toffees have won after conceding the opening goal in the Women's Super League for the first time in 27 matches, having last achieved this in April 2023 against Reading.
Vignola scored from all three of her shots and had just four touches in the opposition box, but certainly made them count. The 20-year-old primarily operates as a midfielder or winger but led the line perfectly for her new side as a central striker.