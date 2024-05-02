Football

Liverpool 4-3 Chelsea: Blues' Title Hopes Suffer Huge Hit As Gemma Bonner Decides Seven-Goal Thriller

Gemma Bonner scored a stoppage-time winner to dent Emma Hayes' Chelsea's hopes of retaining the Women's Super League title this season

Advertisement

Ceri Holland, Gemma Bonner, Teagan Micah and Leanne Kiernan celebrate Liverpool's huge win
info_icon

Chelsea's hopes of a fifth straight Women's Super League title are hanging by a thread after a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Liverpool, with Gemma Bonner scoring a stoppage-time winner for the Reds. (More Football News)

Arriving at Prenton Park six points behind leaders Manchester City with two games in hand, Chelsea had no margin for error but finished on the wrong end of a remarkable contest.

The Blues started brightly and went ahead through Agnes Beever-Jones' header, with Catarina Macario being denied a second by a marginal offside call. However, Liverpool hit back early in the second half as Sophie Haug looped a header in from Marie-Therese Hobinger's corner.

Advertisement

Matt Beard's Reds went ahead for the first time when another Hobinger corner was flicked in by Bonner at the near post, though Chelsea made it 2-2 with 10 minutes to play as Beever-Jones rifled into an empty net after Niamh Charles drew Teagan Micah off her line.

Emma Hayes would have been expecting them to kick on from there, but Liverpool were back ahead within 59 seconds as Leanne Kiernan latched onto Ceri Holland's pass to slot home.

Chelsea drew level for a second time when Macario's shot deflected in off Micah, but they were caught with a sucker punch as they chased a winner, Bonner glancing yet another Hobinger corner home to leave Hayes needing a miracle to deliver a farewell title. 

Advertisement

Man City striker Khadija Shaw. - null
Women’s Super League: Manchester City Title Hopes Rocked By Khadija Shaw Injury

BY Stats Perform

Data Debrief: Hayes' hopes fading

Future United States boss Hayes was furious with the officials after Chelsea exited the Women's Champions League against Barcelona on Saturday, but a fast start to Wednesday's game would have given her hope of a response.

However, Chelsea let a chaotic game get away from them after the break, losing a league match in which they led at half-time for the first time since September 2022 – a 2-1 loss at Liverpool.

Having been eyeing a quadruple just a few weeks ago, Chelsea now need an incredible collapse from City if they are to retain their title – given the Citizens' superior goal difference, just one more win may get them over the line.   

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections In Gadchiroli: Gashes In The Red Sand
  2. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  4. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  5. Sports News LIVE: Japan Take 2-0 Lead Against India In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Uddhav Apologises For Seeking Votes For Modi; Cong To End Amethi, Rae Bareli Suspense Today?
  7. Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned
  8. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures