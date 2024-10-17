Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start

Manchester City made it two wins from two in the Women's Champions League, after coming from behind to beat St. Polten 3-2. (More Football News)
The Women's Super League leaders at least temporarily leapfrogged Hammarby to the Group D summit after Mary Fowler's late header sealed the points at the Generali Arena.
City made a positive start and broke the deadlock after just six minutes thanks to a superb 25-yard strike from Alanna Kennedy.
St. Polten goalkeeper Carina Schluter made a superb double-save to thwart Laura Blindkilde-Brown and Aoba Fujino, while Fowler hit the crossbar before the hosts levelled in the 41st minute through Melanie Brunnthaler.
They completed the turnaround eight minutes after the restart when Sarah Mattner-Trembleau found Kamila Dubcova, who swivelled and fired home.
However, the visitors were level within four minutes, as Fujino turned home Chloe Kelly's cross at the far post for her first City goal.
And City secured three points 10 minutes from time when Fowler rose to meet Lauren Hemp's corner and nod beyond Schluter.
St. Polten have now won just one of their 15 matches at home in the Champions League, with that sole victory coming against Zurich in December 2020 (2-0).
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich made it back-to-back wins in Group C with a 2-0 victory over Juventus, who suffered their first home Champions League defeat in seven matches.
Linda Dallman put the visitors in front on 17 minutes at Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora while Pernille Harder – last week's hat-trick hero against Arsenal – wrapped up the win in the 73rd minute.