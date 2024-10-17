Football

Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start

The Women's Super League leaders at least temporarily leapfrogged Hammarby to the Group D summit after Mary Fowler's late header sealed the points at the Generali Arena

football-women-champions-league
Man City celebrate Fowler's winner
info_icon

Manchester City made it two wins from two in the Women's Champions League, after coming from behind to beat St. Polten 3-2. (More Football News)

The Women's Super League leaders at least temporarily leapfrogged Hammarby to the Group D summit after Mary Fowler's late header sealed the points at the Generali Arena.

City made a positive start and broke the deadlock after just six minutes thanks to a superb 25-yard strike from Alanna Kennedy.

St. Polten goalkeeper Carina Schluter made a superb double-save to thwart Laura Blindkilde-Brown and Aoba Fujino, while Fowler hit the crossbar before the hosts levelled in the 41st minute through Melanie Brunnthaler.

They completed the turnaround eight minutes after the restart when Sarah Mattner-Trembleau found Kamila Dubcova, who swivelled and fired home.

However, the visitors were level within four minutes, as Fujino turned home Chloe Kelly's cross at the far post for her first City goal.

And City secured three points 10 minutes from time when Fowler rose to meet Lauren Hemp's corner and nod beyond Schluter.

St. Polten have now won just one of their 15 matches at home in the Champions League, with that sole victory coming against Zurich in December 2020 (2-0). 

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich made it back-to-back wins in Group C with a 2-0 victory over Juventus, who suffered their first home Champions League defeat in seven matches.

Linda Dallman put the visitors in front on 17 minutes at Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora while Pernille Harder – last week's hat-trick hero against Arsenal – wrapped up the win in the 73rd minute.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Childhood Coach Feels Handling Pressure Will Be Key For India Opener In Australia
  2. SRH Likely To Retain Five Players; Heinrich Klaasen's Price Reported To Be Rs 23 Crore!
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2: Ben Duckett Lauds Pakistan's Spin Attack As England Trail By 127 Runs
  4. Services Vs Baroda Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 2 Match
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Women's T20 WC 2024: When, Where To Watch WI-W Vs NZ-W Semi-Final Match
Football News
  1. Women's Champions League: Fowler Completes Turnaround As Man City Maintain Excellent Start
  2. Harry Kane Excited By Thomas Tuchel Reunion: 'He'll Bring A Lot Of Energy'
  3. Thomas Tuchel's Appointment Raises 'Serious Questions' For FA To Answer' Gary Neville
  4. Ipswich Vs Everton, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
  5. Bournemouth Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch Out For, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  2. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  3. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  4. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  5. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. SC Seeks Delhi LG's Personal Affidavit On 'Illegal' Tree Felling In Ridge Area
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As Chief Minister
  3. Airline Bomb Threats: Minor Taken Into Mumbai Police Custody; Meeting Over Rising Fares, Hoax Calls | Top Points
  4. 'Done To Remove Encroachment': Gujarat Govt Justifies Demolitions In Gir Somnath District
  5. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. India-Canada Row: Pannun Claims SFJ In Touch With Canadian PMO; Trudeau Admits 'No Hard Proof' Of Nijjar Killing
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  4. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  5. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years