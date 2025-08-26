Wolves Vs West Ham Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: When, Where To Watch 2nd Round Clash On TV & Online

Wolves meet West Ham in an all-Premier League tie in the EFL Cup 2025-26 2nd round clash
Wolves, West Ham are both struggling in the PL
Live streaming and timings listed
Wolverhampton Wanderers will host fellow Premier League strugglers, West Ham United FC at Molineux Stadium for the 2025-26 EFL Cup second round clash on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. The WOL vs WHU tie will be of greater importance given how both teams have fared so far in the league.
Vitor Pereira's side will be going for a win, but the Hammers will not give up without a contest. Wolves have faced a defeat in both of their first two matches of the new season.
As for the Hammers, Graham Potter is facing severe pressure from fans after being on the receiving end in their dismal defeat at home to Chelsea before starting off the season with a loss to newly promoted side, Sunderland. Potter knows staying in the competition could be important for his future.
When and where will Wolves vs West Ham, EFL Cup 2025-26 tie take place?
The EFL Cup second-round match between Wolves and West Ham will be played on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England. For viewers in India, they can watch the live action at 12:00 a.m. IST on Wednesday, August 27.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs West Ham, EFL Cup 2025-26 live in India?
One can watch the game on the FanCode app and website.