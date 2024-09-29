Football

Wolves Vs Liverpool, Premier League: Arne Slot Downplays Title Talk After 2-1 Win

The Egyptian has now scored 10 winning goals in the competition from the spot, only bettered by Alan Shearer with 12 and Frank Lampard with 18

Arne-Slot
Arne Slot during Liverpool's match against Wolves.
info_icon

Arne Slot believes it is too early to speak of his Liverpool side as title contenders after they ran out 2-1 winners at Wolves to go top of the Premier League. (More Sports News)

Ibrahim Konate had given Slot’s men the lead on the stroke of half-time but the home side levelled soon after the restart through Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Moments later, Nathan Semedo bundled over Diogo Jota in the penalty area and Mohamed Salah made no mistake from the spot to continue his and Liverpool’s fine start to the season.

The Egyptian has now scored 10 winning goals in the competition from the spot, only bettered by Alan Shearer with 12 and Frank Lampard with 18.

Despite going top, Slot insisted it was too early to speak of his side as title contenders, with just six league games played.

He said: “It feels good, you want to be up there but it doesn’t tell me that much at the moment.

"If you look at Wolves they are down in the table but they played much better than that today. After 19 games, it’ll tell me something, but not after six."

Slot praised his opposite number Gary O’Neil for causing his side some problems early on, but once tactical adjustments were made, the Dutchman was pleased with the amount of control his side exerted.

He told Sky Sports: "I don't think we started well, but we have to give credit to Wolves and Gary O'Neil.

"They had a really good gameplan. We had some problems in the first 20 minutes, but afterwards we took control of the game.

"We were patient and kept circulating the ball and kept waiting for the right moment to bring the ball in."

Wolves’ poor run of form continues and they sit bottom of the league, with no wins to their name and just a solitary point from their first six games.

O’Neil was still proud of his players after a narrow defeat and is adamant his side have deserved more points from their opening matches than the table suggests.

"They went toe-to-toe with one of the biggest clubs in the country,” said O’Neil.

“I am gutted for the lads, with what they have given in the last six games, they deserve more points.

"The responsibility of the result... I accept that, but I also need to praise the lads for delivering performances against opposition like this.

"I know them well enough that they will feel disappointed for a day, then they will be ready to go again."

The 41-year-old, who joined the club on the eve of the 2023-24 season, admits he has no control over whether he will continue as head coach.

"I can't control other people's belief in me. All I can do is the best I can do," he said.

