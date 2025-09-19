Wolves Manager Vitor Pereira Signs New Three-Year Contract Despite Losing Start

Despite Wolves sitting at the bottom of the English Premier League table with four losses, Vitor Pereira has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at Molineux till 2028

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wolverhampton Wanderers Vitor Pereira
File photo of Vitor Pereira in touchline for Wolverhampton Wandererers. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vitor Pereira signs a new three-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves currently sit bottom of the English Premier League table

  • Pereira seeks unity and energy from fans and players

  • Wolves lost their first four league games for the first time ever

Vitor Pereira called for unity after agreeing a new three-year contract with Wolves, who remain bottom of the Premier League table and without a point after four games.

Pereira arrived at Molineux last December following the dismissal of Gary O'Neil, who departed with Wolves on just nine points after 16 matches. 

The former Porto boss oversaw a dramatic revival of the side's fortunes, with a six-match winning run in March and April helping them avoid relegation by 17 points.

Wolves took 33 points from 22 games under Pereira last season, giving them the league's 12th-best record following his first game in charge on December 22.

However, this season has started miserably for Wolves, who have lost their first four league games of a campaign for the first time at any level.

But Pereira hopes his new deal, which will run until 2029, can help galvanise the squad.

He told Wolves' website: "This is the moment that we need to be united. This is the moment that we need to go there, in our stadium, and show that we are a family.

Related Content
Related Content

"In the moments that we need to suffer, we need to suffer together. In the moments that we need to feel the energy, it is important for the fans to send them the good energy.

"We are a one-club city, and this city loves football. It is a passion. This is the spirit that we need to create together, to face and to compete with the best teams in this league."

Pereira's 38% win rate as Wolves head coach in the Premier League is equal to that of Nuno Espirito Santo, who oversaw back-to-back seventh-place finishes in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Only Julen Lopetegui (39%) has a better win ratio in charge of the club in the competition.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: "Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. He's brought clarity, energy and a team spirit that gives us a foundation to be successful.

"What he achieved last season was excellent, with a highly competitive record, including six Premier League wins in a row and a deserved nomination for the Manager of the Season award.

"Now is a time for stability. Vitor needs time to work with the squad, to build a chemistry with new players, and we will do everything to support him and his staff."

Wolves host Leeds United on Saturday in an early-season six-pointer, as they look to avoid becoming just the sixth club to start a Premier League season with five straight defeats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup T20: Unhappy Rashid Khan Says He 'Expected Lot More' From Team

  2. 'No Handshake' Controversy: Andy Pycroft Was Told Four Minutes Before IND Vs PAK Toss - Report

  3. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Could Punish PCB After Andy Pycroft Row For Multiple Violations And Misconduct - Report

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

  5. Zimbabwe Vs Namibia, 3rd T20I: Jan Frylinck Scores 3rd Fastest Fifty As NAM Beat ZIM By 28 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  2. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  4. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  5. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

  2. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  3. UK-Based NRI Accused of Orchestrating Murder of 71-Year-Old Indian American Woman in Ludhiana

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  2. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  5. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election Alliance: Together Inside, Frays Outside

  2. CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks On Khajuraho Vishnu Idol Plea, Says He Respects All Religions

  3. Javelin Throw Final, World Athletics Championships 2025 Highlights: Chopra Eighth, Sachin Claims Fourth Spot

  4. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Review | Aryan Khan’s Satire On Industry Glitz Bursts With Masala And Chaos

  5. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  6. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  7. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  8. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'