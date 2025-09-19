Vitor Pereira signs a new three-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Vitor Pereira called for unity after agreeing a new three-year contract with Wolves, who remain bottom of the Premier League table and without a point after four games.
Pereira arrived at Molineux last December following the dismissal of Gary O'Neil, who departed with Wolves on just nine points after 16 matches.
The former Porto boss oversaw a dramatic revival of the side's fortunes, with a six-match winning run in March and April helping them avoid relegation by 17 points.
Wolves took 33 points from 22 games under Pereira last season, giving them the league's 12th-best record following his first game in charge on December 22.
However, this season has started miserably for Wolves, who have lost their first four league games of a campaign for the first time at any level.
But Pereira hopes his new deal, which will run until 2029, can help galvanise the squad.
He told Wolves' website: "This is the moment that we need to be united. This is the moment that we need to go there, in our stadium, and show that we are a family.
"In the moments that we need to suffer, we need to suffer together. In the moments that we need to feel the energy, it is important for the fans to send them the good energy.
"We are a one-club city, and this city loves football. It is a passion. This is the spirit that we need to create together, to face and to compete with the best teams in this league."
Pereira's 38% win rate as Wolves head coach in the Premier League is equal to that of Nuno Espirito Santo, who oversaw back-to-back seventh-place finishes in 2018-19 and 2019-20. Only Julen Lopetegui (39%) has a better win ratio in charge of the club in the competition.
Chairman Jeff Shi said: "Vitor has made a very positive impact during his time at Wolves. He's brought clarity, energy and a team spirit that gives us a foundation to be successful.
"What he achieved last season was excellent, with a highly competitive record, including six Premier League wins in a row and a deserved nomination for the Manager of the Season award.
"Now is a time for stability. Vitor needs time to work with the squad, to build a chemistry with new players, and we will do everything to support him and his staff."
Wolves host Leeds United on Saturday in an early-season six-pointer, as they look to avoid becoming just the sixth club to start a Premier League season with five straight defeats.