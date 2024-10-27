Football

Who Will Win Ballon d'Or 2024? New Era Begins As Messi, Ronaldo Not Nominated

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favourite to be crowned the world's best player and become the first winner born this century

Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi-football
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photo: X/FIFAcom
info_icon

No Lionel Messi. No Cristiano Ronaldo. When the Ballon d'Or is presented at a gala ceremony in Paris on Monday, it will feel like the start of a new era in soccer. There is also a sense of void now that one of sport's most engrossing rivalries is likely over. (More Football News)

“It's interesting that as it starts to come to an end, we are sort of saying, what's the next equivalent rivalry going to be," soccer author Jonathan Wilson told The Associated Press. "As if that kind of rivalry was a natural state. But, there's never been a rivalry like that before.”

Messi and Ronaldo won soccer's most prestigious individual award a combined 13 times over 16 years of unprecedented dominance. Neither has been nominated this year.

Instead Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is the favourite to be crowned the world's best player and become the first winner born this century. He underlined his credentials this week with a stunning Champions League hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius Junior should win the Ballon d'Or, says Carlo Ancelotti - null
Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti

BY Stats Perform

“Vinicius had an incredible season where he was a key player... he proved he's the best player in the world,” Madrid teammate Lucas Vazquez said.

But, rather than Vinicius spearheading a new era of dominance, it seems likely the award will revert to a time before Messi and Ronaldo when multiple winners were relatively rare.

France great Zinedine Zidane, for instance, only won it once. The same goes for Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Luis Figo and George Best. Originally limited to European players, it was never won by Pele or Diego Maradona.

Before Messi, the last player to win back-to-back awards was Dutch striker Marco van Basten in 1988 and '89. Messi won a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or last year after leading Argentina to triumph at the World Cup in 2022.

Wilson, who wrote about the history of Argentinian soccer in his book “Angels With Dirty Faces,” sees no obvious successor to the Barcelona great, now at Inter Miami.

“Messi's been phenomenal for 17, 18 years,” he said. "It's not a pure tallying process, but in terms of greatness over a protracted period, Messi is the greatest there has ever been by quite some margin.

MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Fails To Score As Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

“I don't think there's anybody in the world now who has anything remotely close to that talent."

Such was the dominance of Messi and Ronaldo, not only would Vinicius Junior become the first winner born this century, but there has never even been a recipient born in the '90s.

Vinicius Junior, whose goals helped Madrid to a record-extending 15th European Cup last season, is part of a new generation of stars that are flourishing as Messi and Ronaldo reach the final stages of their careers.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal make up a field of contenders who could challenge for years to come.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is the second favourite to win this year and would become the first player born in the '90s to take the award.

Mbappe, who has long been seen as the heir to Messi and Ronaldo as the world's best player, was born in 1998, meaning it's likely there will eventually be a winner from that decade even if Rodri misses out.

The only other winners since Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 were Luka Modric in 2018 and Karim Benzema in 2022. Both were born in the 1980s.

The award was cancelled in 2020 when Robert Lewandowski was widely regarded as the best player that year. He was also born in the '80s. Neymar, born in 1992, came third on two occasions.

The Ballon d'Or was created by France Football magazine and has been awarded since 1956. It is voted for by journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings.

Each journalist, one per country, selects 10 players in ranked order, with points attributed to each position. The winner is the player who receives the most points.

The dominance of Messi and Ronaldo in the age of social media has heightened the award's profile. Players talk of their dream to win it in a manner they may have spoken about the Champions League and World Cup in the past.

The potential to win the award is used during transfer negotiations, with clauses added to contracts stipulating a buying club will pay extra costs if a player goes on to be crowned the best player in the world.

While Vinicius appears to be in pole position this year, Mbappe vs Haaland has the potential to develop into a new rivalry for the award — particularly given they are strikers for Madrid and Manchester City, respectively, the two best teams in Europe in recent years.

“That whole idea of rivalries and sort of head-to-head, one-v-ones is just such a big part of football now,” soccer author Matt Oldfield told The Associated Press. “People want to be able to simplify it to one-v-one, and I think the Mbappe-Haaland debate will be the leading one.”

Oldfield writes children's books about soccer and on visits to schools, he gauges the popularity of players among young fans. His latest series is called “The Football GOAT (greatest of all time)."

The first book in the series centred around Messi and Ronaldo. The next is about Mbappe and Haaland: “We're kind of moving beyond Messi and Ronaldo now,” he said

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Afghans Eye Maiden Title Victory Against Seasoned Lankans
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: Tahuhu, Kerr Make The Ball Talk In Ahmedabad| IND-W - 36/3 (8)
  3. IND-W Vs NZ-W: Watch Radha Yadav's Fielding Masterclass – Jaw-Dropping Catches In 2nd ODI
  4. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune
Football News
  1. India 0-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W Eyeing Early Goal Against NEP-W
  2. Who Will Win Ballon d'Or 2024? New Era Begins As Messi, Ronaldo Not Nominated
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Dortmund: Unity The Key As Nuri Sahin's Team Aims To Get Through Rough Patch
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Day In Pics: October 27, 2024
  3. India Under 'Serious' Category In 2024 Global Hunger Index | Details
  4. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
  5. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  2. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  3. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
  4. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  5. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs