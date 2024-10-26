Sports

MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Fails To Score As Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United - In Pics

Lionel Messi had chances at goals time and time again, only to keep being denied. Turns out, all he needed to do was deliver the right pass at the right time. Jordi Alba turned a pass from Messi into the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, Luis Suarez also scored and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Friday night in the opening game of a best-of-three first round Major League Soccer playoff series.  It was not the easiest of openers for the Supporters Shield winners, the No. 1 overall seed in the MLS Cup playoffs — a team that set a league record with 74 points in the regular season, 34 points ahead of wild-card Atlanta in the standings. Saba Lobjanidze scored for Atlanta, which got eight saves from goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Game 2 will be November 2 at Atlanta — the last road game of the season, no matter what, for Inter Miami. Game 3, if necessary, will be November 9 in Fort Lauderdale.

MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) and forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrate at the end of the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
MLS Playoff Soccer Match: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador (18) and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) go after the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Playoff Soccer Match: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of match one of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) go after the ball during the second half of of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MLS Soccer: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami forward Luis Su·rez (9), center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) collide as they run for the ball during the first half of match one of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador (18) defends Inter Miami midfielder Tomás Aviles (6) during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Major League Soccer: Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) go after the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Atlanta United
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) kicks the ball during the first half of match one of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

