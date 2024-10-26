Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) and forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrate at the end of the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador (18) and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) go after the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of match one of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) go after the ball during the second half of of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Luis Su·rez (9), center, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match against the Atlanta United in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez (9) collide as they run for the ball during the first half of match one of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United defender Pedro Amador (18) defends Inter Miami midfielder Tomás Aviles (6) during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United midfielder Tristan Muyumba (8) and Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (30) go after the ball during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) kicks the ball during the first half of match one of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.