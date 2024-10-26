Sports

MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Fails To Score As Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United - In Pics

Lionel Messi had chances at goals time and time again, only to keep being denied. Turns out, all he needed to do was deliver the right pass at the right time. Jordi Alba turned a pass from Messi into the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute, Luis Suarez also scored and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Friday night in the opening game of a best-of-three first round Major League Soccer playoff series. It was not the easiest of openers for the Supporters Shield winners, the No. 1 overall seed in the MLS Cup playoffs — a team that set a league record with 74 points in the regular season, 34 points ahead of wild-card Atlanta in the standings. Saba Lobjanidze scored for Atlanta, which got eight saves from goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Game 2 will be November 2 at Atlanta — the last road game of the season, no matter what, for Inter Miami. Game 3, if necessary, will be November 9 in Fort Lauderdale.