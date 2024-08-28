Football

West Ham Vs Manchester City, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction

Guardiola, who has led City to four successive Premier League titles, will go up against compatriot Julen Lopetegui when his team travel to West Ham on Saturday

Pep Guardiola, Julen Lopetegui, EPL, Football
Pep Guardiola and Julen Lopetegui
info_icon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the secret to the success of Spanish coaches is their development when it comes to the tactical side of the game. (More Football News)

Guardiola, who has led City to four successive Premier League titles, will go up against compatriot Julen Lopetegui when his team travel to West Ham on Saturday.

It has been a summer of success for Spain on the international stage, with La Roja winning Euro 2024 before their Under-23s won gold at the Paris Olympics.

Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery and Andoni Iraola form the rest of the Spanish contingent of managers in the Premier League, and Guardiola shared what he believes is the reason for coaches from his nation enjoying such success.

Erling Haaland scored his seventh Premier League hat-trick on Saturday - null
Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland

BY Stats Perform

"The secret is [Spanish coaches] work really well from early ages on tactics, on methodologies, to understand the game," he told Man City's official media channels.

"So in a team sport, you need to acknowledge why things happen. Spanish coaches work really well to understand the game.

"Today, all the managers and coaches are really well prepared. That’s why the football is getting better and better."

Guardiola added that competition is what drives him on.

"I think the competition itself ignites something in all of us. Why should it stop? I think when it stops, you should retire," he said.

"When the competition comes, we say okay, let’s try it again. That mentality is always there.

"Managers always drink knowledge from the staff, from the players – it’s not always me to the other people. It's a back and forth, not in just one direction.

"Just to have nice people around you is the most important thing, to have the good vibes in the team. If not it’s always conflict – conflict is the enemy that can beat you. The rest has to be a healthy, nice environment."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham - Michail Antonio

Antonio has been involved in 99 Premier League goals for West Ham (67 goals, 32 assists), and could be the first player to reach 100 for the club.

Five of these have been against Man City (three goals, two assists), with the Jamaican only having a hand in more against four clubs (Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Liverpool and Watford).

Manchester City - Erling Haaland

Haaland has scored 16 goals in 10 Premier League appearances in August, averaging a goal every 52 minutes, the best minutes-per-goal ratio by a player in a particular month in Premier League history (min. 500 minutes played).

MATCH PREDICTION: MANCHESTER CITY WIN

City have lost none of their 16 Premier League meetings with West Ham under Guardiola (W14 D2). It is the joint-most a manager has faced a specific opponent without ever losing in the competition's history (Alex Ferguson vs Charlton also 16).

The champions are unbeaten in 21 Premier League games so far in 2024 (W18 D3), their longest unbeaten run from the start of a calendar year in league history. Overall, they are unbeaten in 25 Premier League games, winning the last 11 in a row.

City have scored more away goals against West Ham than they have against any other opponent in the Premier League (42). Meanwhile, their 25 goals at the London Stadium is the most an away team has scored at a specific venue in the Premier League since its opening in 2016-17.

West Ham are winless in their last 17 Premier League meetings with City (D3 L14) since a 2-1 away win in September 2015. Indeed, City have lost just one of their last 14 away league games against the Hammers (W8 D5), and are unbeaten in their last nine visits since a 2-1 loss at Upton Park in October 2014.

The Hammers have conceded at least once in each of their last 10 Premier League home games, last having a longer run without a clean sheet between April and December 2009 (12).

Only Liverpool and Nottingham Forest (37 each) have had more shots than West Ham (32) in the opening two Premier League games this season. However, only three sides (Everton, Southampton, Ipswich Town) have had fewer attempts on target than the Hammers (six).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham - 16.4%

Man City - 64%

Draw - 19.6%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  3. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  4. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  5. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
Football News
  1. Leicester City Vs Aston Villa, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Prediction
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Subroto Cup International Football Tournament: Meghalaya School Wins Sub-Junior Boys Title
  4. Arsenal: Gunners' Attacking Efficiency The Difference This Season, Insists Mikel Arteta
  5. Romelu Lukaku To Napoli: Belgian Lands In Italy To Rekindle Winning Relationship With Antonio Conte
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ECI Takes Cognisance Of BJP’s Video Featuring Minor In Haryana, Issues Notice To Party
  2. Jharkhand: Champai Soren Resigns From JMM Ahead Of Joining BJP On August 30
  3. ED Imposes Rs 908 Crore Fine On DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan And His Family | Details
  4. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  5. Uttarakhand: Families Evacuated, Vehicles Under Debris After Landslide At Varunavat Hill
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
World News
  1. Pakistan’s Imprisoned Former PM Imran Khan Eyes Oxford University Chancellor Post To ‘Give Back’
  2. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  3. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  4. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  5. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists