Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Wehen Wiesbaden face Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal first round on 28 August
Find out when and where the Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 first round match is being played
Find out where to watch the Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 first round match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere
SV Wehen Wiesbaden will host Bayern Munich in the first round of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 at the BRITA-Arena on Thursday (August 28, 2025), marking a historic occasion for the third-tier side.
This is the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, and the gulf in pedigree couldn’t be wider. Here's all you need to know about the Wiesbaden vs Bayern, German Cup football match.
Wehen Wiesbaden enter this fixture following a mixed start in the 3. Liga campaign, with one win, one draw, and a recent 4-3 loss to RW Essen that exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Fatih Kaya, the captain and striker who has already netted twice this season, is expected to lead the team’s charge.
Bayern Munich, on the contrary, arrive in dominant form after opening their Bundesliga title defence with a resounding 6-0 victory over RB Leipzig. The match featured a remarkable 18-minute hat-trick by Harry Kane, showcasing the team’s attacking prowess.
Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head Record
This match marks the first head-to-head encounter between SV Wehen Wiesbaden and Bayern Munich, with no historical precedent to refer to.
Considering Bayern’s historical dominance in the competition – they are record 20-time champions – and their early-season performances and Wiesbaden’s recent defensive struggles, expect a lopsided contest.
Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details
When is the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match being played?
The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 12:15 AM IST.
Where is the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match being played?
The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will be played at the BRITA-Arena in Wiesabden, Germany.
Where to watch the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match live online?
The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Germany, the match will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, ServusTV, Sky Go, and WOW platforms.
Where to watch the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match live telecast?
The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Germany, the match will be televised on the ZDF, Sky Sport Mix, and Sky Sport Top Event channels.