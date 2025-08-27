Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, More

Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFP-Pokal 2025-26 1st Round: Find out all about the football match, including preview, live streaming details, head-to-head records, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal 2025-26 first round X
Bayern Munich players in training ahead of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 match against Wehen Wiesbaden. | Photo: X/FCBayernEN
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wehen Wiesbaden face Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal first round on 28 August

  • Find out when and where the Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 first round match is being played

  • Find out where to watch the Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 first round match live on TV and online in India and elsewhere

SV Wehen Wiesbaden will host Bayern Munich in the first round of the DFB-Pokal 2025-26 at the BRITA-Arena on Thursday (August 28, 2025), marking a historic occasion for the third-tier side.

This is the first-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, and the gulf in pedigree couldn’t be wider. Here's all you need to know about the Wiesbaden vs Bayern, German Cup football match.

Wehen Wiesbaden enter this fixture following a mixed start in the 3. Liga campaign, with one win, one draw, and a recent 4-3 loss to RW Essen that exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Fatih Kaya, the captain and striker who has already netted twice this season, is expected to lead the team’s charge.

Bayern Munich, on the contrary, arrive in dominant form after opening their Bundesliga title defence with a resounding 6-0 victory over RB Leipzig. The match featured a remarkable 18-minute hat-trick by Harry Kane, showcasing the team’s attacking prowess.

Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head Record

This match marks the first head-to-head encounter between SV Wehen Wiesbaden and Bayern Munich, with no historical precedent to refer to.

Related Content
Related Content

Considering Bayern’s historical dominance in the competition – they are record 20-time champions – and their early-season performances and Wiesbaden’s recent defensive struggles, expect a lopsided contest.

Wehen Wiesbaden Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming Details

When is the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match being played?

The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 12:15 AM IST.

Where is the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match being played?

The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will be played at the BRITA-Arena in Wiesabden, Germany.

Where to watch the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match live online?

The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

In Germany, the match will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video, ServusTV, Sky Go, and WOW platforms.

Where to watch the Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match live telecast?

The Wehen Wiesabden vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal 1st Round match will not be televised on any TV channels in India. In Germany, the match will be televised on the ZDF, Sky Sport Mix, and Sky Sport Top Event channels.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ravichandran Ashwin: The Thinking Spinner Signs Off From IPL

  2. R Ashwin Retires From IPL But Makes This Bumper Announcement For His Fans

  3. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch

  4. Virat Kohli’s Emotional Tribute To Retired Cheteshwar Pujara: 'Thank You for Making My Job Easier At No. 4'

  5. New Zealand Injury Woes Pile Up As O'Rourke Faces Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Second-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Lloyd Harris Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  3. Joao Fonseca Vs Tomas Machac Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Ajla Tomljanovic Vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Third Seed Gauff Survives First-Round Scare

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Zachary Svajda Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win In Straight Games To Enter Pre-Quarters

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liu-Yang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indians Win In Straight Games, Ease Into Round Of 16

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Karupathevan Letshanaa Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Ace Sails Into Rd Of 16

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Day 2: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Wards Off Finnish Resistance To Enter 2nd Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  3. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  4. The Tariff Logjam

  5. Inside Delhi’s Rohini Dog Shelter And The Controversy That Surrounds It

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  2. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  3. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

World News

  1. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  2. The Tariff Logjam

  3. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  4. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Averting Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan

Latest Stories

  1. Ukraine Says Russian Troops Inside Dnipropetrovsk Region

  2. August 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn

  3. Trump Tariffs: Kashmiri Traders Seek Interest Waiver, Other Concessions To Offset Losses

  4. Trump Tariffs: US' Move Cast Shadow On Indian Dairy Farmers, Casein Exports At Risk

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

  6. Torrential Rains Batter J&K, At Least 32 People Dead

  7. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Engaged: Here's The Timeline Of Their Relationship

  8. James Anderson At 43 Strikes Twice In Four Balls At The Hundred - Watch