Football

Wayne Rooney 'Angry' As Plymouth Argyle Tenure Starts With Dire Defeat

Wayne Rooney's first competitive game at the helm was one to forget as Sheffield Wednesday ran riot at Hillsborough, with Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith among the scorers

Wayne-Rooney-plymouth-argyle-coach
Wayne Rooney endured a Plymouth debut to forget.
info_icon

Wayne Rooney described himself as "angry" after watching his Plymouth Argyle side begin their Championship campaign with a meek 4-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. (More Football News)

Rooney's first competitive game at the helm was one to forget as Wednesday ran riot at Hillsborough, with Jamal Lowe, Josh Windass and Michael Smith among the scorers.

The Manchester United and England great has now recorded just two wins in his last 16 Championship games in charge of Birmingham City and Plymouth, drawing four and losing 10.

Speaking to Sky Sports in the aftermath of Sunday's defeat, he hit out at his players for failing to do the basics against a well-drilled Wednesday side. 

"The scoreline was deserved. We conceded four goals from four crosses. The basics of the game were not there," Rooney said.

"We didn't take the ball well enough or handle the crowd. We allowed them to get a foothold in the game, and we let it run out and conceded two more goals.

"I'm disappointed and angry, because that's not the performance I wanted to see. We spoke about their threats from crosses.

"We spoke about Barry Bannan and we let him run the game and didn't get close enough to him. That wasn't acceptable.

"The players have to earn a right to play. You can lose football games, that happens, but there's a way you want to see your players run, work and tackle. 

"We've had a lot of fans come a long way, and the performance we've given wasn't good enough. We have to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Wednesday racked up 30 shots totalling a huge 4.85 expected goals (xG) in Sunday's game, with 24 of those efforts coming from inside the Plymouth area.

Plymouth, meanwhile, amassed just five attempts worth 0.31 xG, hitting the target once and only recording eight touches inside their hosts' box.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  2. WI Vs RSA 1st Test Day 5 LIVE Score: South Africa In Hurry To Post Big Target
  3. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  4. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
  2. Wayne Rooney 'Angry' As Plymouth Argyle Tenure Starts With Dire Defeat
  3. Rio Ferdinand Questions Matthijs De Ligt Signing After Manchester United Deal Agreed
  4. Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Plymouth Argyle, EFL Championship: Wayne Rooney's Reign Starts With Loss
  5. Chelsea 1-1 Inter: Lesley Ugochukwu Levels Late To Rescue Blues
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  2. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  3. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  5. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Releases Climate-Resilient Seeds To Increase Farmer Productivity, Income
  2. Kolkata Doctor Death: Accused Went Back Home After Crime, Washed His Clothes; Police Finds Blood In His Shoe
  3. 'Made Relevant Disclosures': SEBI Defends Chairman Buch, Assures Investigation Against Adani Almost Complete
  4. 'Modi Afraid Of JPC': Rahul Gandhi Condemns SEBI For Compromising Integrity; Attacks Centre, Adani
  5. Abdullah Questions Infiltration Of Terrorists Into J&K Through Highly Militarised Borders
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Man Prompts Evacuation After Climbing Eiffel Tower Hours Before Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13