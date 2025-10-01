Villarreal Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More

Villarreal host Juventus at Estadio de la Ceramica in UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Preview team form, head-to-head stats, and key insights ahead of this Group stage clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Villarreal Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming
Villarreal Vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming: Preview, Head-To-Head And More | Photo: Paola Garbuioi/LaPresse via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both sides are seeking their first Champions League win: Villarreal lost 0-1 to Tottenham, Juventus drew 4-4 with Dortmund

  • Villarreal are unbeaten at home in La Liga this season, aiming to extend their winning streak

  • Juventus have a strong record in Spain, losing only once in their last six away European fixtures

Villarreal take on visiting Juventus at Estadio de la Ceramica in eastern Spain on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Watch the Villarreal vs Juventus football match live tonight.

Both sides are chasing their first win of the campaign. Villarreal suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur, while Juventus settled for a high-scoring 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund at home.

Marcelino's Yellow Submarine have won all four of their La Liga home matches this season, including the most recent outing, 2-1 against Sevilla. They are currently third in La Liga with 16 points from seven matches.

Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A with three wins and two draws, and are fourth in the table with 11 points. But Igor Tudor's Old Lady enter tonight's pivotal clash on the back of a tense 1-1 draw against 10-man Atalanta at home, a result salvaged by Juan Cabal's 78th-minute equaliser.

Villarreal vs Juventus Head-To-Head Record

This marks the third meeting between the two teams. The previous two meetings between Villarreal and Juventus came in the last 16 of the Champions League in 2021-22, with the Spaniards progressing after a 1-1 draw at home and a 3-0 win away in Turin (4-1 on aggregate).

But Juventus have only lost one of their last six away games against Spanish opponents in the tournament, won three and drawn two, with that lone defeat coming at Atletico Madrid in February 2019 (0-2) in their last 16 first leg match.

Villarreal and Juventus are set to face off for the third time in their history. Their previous encounters came during the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season, where Villarreal sealed a famous 4-1 aggregate win in their round of 16 tie (1-1 at home, 3-0 away).

Juventus, however, have a good record in Spain: lost just once in their last six away fixtures in the competition -- three wins, two draws, and a single defeat (against Atletico Madrid in February 2019).

Villarreal vs Juventus Live Streaming Info

When is the Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match being played?

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at Estadio de la Ceramica in eastern Spain. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match live in India?  

The Villarreal vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India. Simultaneously, one can stream the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Published At:
