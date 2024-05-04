Football

VfB Stuttgart 3-1 Bayern Munich: Bavarians Suffer Bundesliga Loss As Real Madrid Await

VfB Stuttgart have now won 21 Bundesliga games this season, matching their all-time club record from 1991-92 and 2006-07. The loss mars Bayern Munich's preparations for their UEFA Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid

Harry Kane was on target in Bayern Munich's loss to Stuttgart in Bundesliga.
Stuttgart scored two late goals to snatch a 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, spoiling the Bavarians' preparations for their Champions League semi-final return leg against Real Madrid. (More Football News)

Bayern, who are in second place on 69 points, two ahead of Stuttgart in third with two games left, face Real in Spain on Wednesday after their 2-2 draw in Munich.

Stuttgart took a deserved lead through Leonidas Stergiou's flick over keeper Manuel Neuer just before the half hour mark after missing three golden chances.

Bayern levelled with a penalty from Harry Kane in the 37th minute - his 36th league goal of the season.

Kane is now five goals behind the all-time Bundesliga scoring record for a season of 41 goals set by Robert Lewandowski in 2021.

Substitute Jeong Woo-yeong, however, beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer at the far post in the 84th minute to put the hosts back in front before Silas sealed the win with a low drive in stoppage time.

Stuttgart have now won 21 Bundesliga games this season, matching their all-time club record from 1991-92 and 2006-07.

