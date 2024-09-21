Valencia Vs Girona: Michel Aiming To Help Squad 'Turn The Page' After PSG Defeat

Girona head coach Michel has tasked his players to "turn the page" following their 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on their Champions League debut. (More Football News)
Girona frustrated their Parisian hosts, restricting Luis Enrique's side to just five shots on target from the 26 they attempted.
However, Blanquivermells hearts were broken in the 90th minute after Nuno Mendes' harmless delivery slipped through the hands of Paulo Gazzaniga.
But the Catalan club's focus now returns to league action, having started the season with seven points from their opening five fixtures.
Michel's side travel to the Estadio de Mestalla to face bottom-placed Valencia, a team they have enjoyed relative success against in recent years.
Girona have won four of their eight meetings with Valencia in La Liga (L4); only against Sevilla (six) have they achieved more wins in the top-flight (four also against Rayo Vallecano, Las Palmas and Celta Vigo).
And Michel insisted that despite their late defeat in midweek, his players are ready to return to winning ways.
“The team is back to thinking only about LaLiga,” Michel told reporters.
“In situations of maximum physical and emotional exhaustion, perhaps there are still players who are still recovering. But our squad is very prepared.
"We need to be at our best, and we need the team switched on.
"After the historic game against PSG, people who have been playing for more years can turn the page quicker.
"Now, my job is to detect which players are in a better state of mind. We have shown that we are a small team with pride.
"That's why I need the people to be on board, to give the maximum help to their teammates."
Valencia have endured a difficult start to the campaign, picking up one point from their first five games.
This weekend's hosts have now failed to win in their last 12 games in LaLiga. Their last joint longest winless streak was from November 2015 to February 2016.
Michel also boasts an impressive record against Valencia, winning three of his six league games against them (D1 L2).
Only against Sevilla (five) has the Girona head coach recorded more wins as a top-flight coach (three, also against Alaves, Celta Vigo and Osasuna).
Despite Valencia's slow start to the season, Michel was under no illusion that this Sunday's trip would be anything but easy.
“Valencia will be a demanding game. They have only taken one point, but they are a team with very good players. At home, they are very dangerous," Michel said.