Football

United States Are Ready For Copa America Following Brazil Draw, Says Greg Berhalter

The USA kickstart their Copa America campaign on June 23 against Bolivia in Arlington, before taking on Panama and Uruguay in Group C

Gregg Berhalter believes the USA took a little step following their draw with Brazil.
info_icon

Gregg Berhalter has said that the United States are ready for the Copa America following their 1-1 draw with Brazil on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Berhalter's side concluded their preparations for the tournament with an improved display in Florida, having lost 5-1 to Colombia three days prior.

Many feared the worst as Real Madrid's Rodrygo gave the visitors an early advantage, but Christian Pulisic's second half free-kick was enough to share the spoils, as Matt Turner made 11 saves in the contest, the most by a USA keeper since Tim Howard in the 2014 World Cup. 

"We asked for teamwork and intensity," Berhalter said. "The way we framed it is two things that are totally in their control. It doesn't matter about the opponent, it doesn't matter about the field, the fans or anything.

"That's the type of effort that we saw today. The boys certainly did really well on that and that was good. We feel like we made a little step."

The USA kickstart their Copa America campaign on June 23 against Bolivia in Arlington, before taking on Panama and Uruguay in Group C. 

Berhalter believes the result against the five-time World Cup winners is a little step on the way to being successful against the better teams on the international stage. 

"It's not a huge step, but it's a little step to be able to play against an amazingly talented Brazil team and bend but not break," Berhalter added.

"And give them problems as well, push them as well. So for us, looking at it, we think it's a good end to a preparation camp when we're ready for Copa."

