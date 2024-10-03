Football

UEFA Nations League: Fit-Again Kylian Mbappe Not Selected By France

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, meanwhile, was called up, while Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku has also been selected for the first time since June 2023

Kylian-Mbappe-Dropped-By-France
Kylian Mbappe has been left out by France.
Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France's squad for their Nations League games against Israel and Belgium. (More Football News)

Mbappe, who sustained a muscular injury while in action for Real Madrid last month, returned to action for Los Blancos on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was a substitute but could not help Madrid avoid falling to a 1-0 defeat at Lille in the Champions League.

However, Didier Deschamps has made the call to rest Mbappe for this month's fixtures.

"He has a problem that is not serious. I'm not here to take risks, which is why Kylian isn't on the list," Deschamps told reporters.

Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring versus Reims.
Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement

BY Stats Perform

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, meanwhile, was called up, while Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku has also been selected for the first time since June 2023.

Lucas Digne, who was called up as an injury replacement for the last squad, has kept his place after some impressive displays for Aston Villa.

Mbappe's Madrid team-mate Eduardo Camavinga has also been called up after recovering from a knee injury.

Antoine Griezmann.
Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football

BY Stats Perform

France lost to Italy in their Nations League opener, but bounced back by beating Belgium 2-0.

France squad in full:

Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (Milan), Brice Samba (Lens); Jonathan Clauss (Nice), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (Milan), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich); Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Milan), Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio), Manu Kone (Roma), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG); Bradley Barcola (PSG), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter).

