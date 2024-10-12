Football

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Games On TV And Online

The Matchday 3 of the fourth installment of the UEFA Nations League football tournament is underway, and the likes of Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Denmark will all be in action in their respective group fixtures

Football: UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Czech Republic vs Ukraine_8
UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs Ukraine: Czech Republic's Pavel Sulc, 2nd left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek


According to the rules of the league, 54 teams are divided into four leagues, based on their international ranking.

Three Leagues, namely, A, B and C will feature four groups of four teams as League D will have two groups of three.

Each side will play two fixtures against each team in their group in a home and away format. 

Matchday 3 Schedule:

Saturday 12 October

A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany

A3 Hungary vs Netherlands

B1 Czechia vs Albania

B1 Ukraine vs Georgia

B4 Iceland vs Wales

B4 Türkiye vs Montenegro

C1 Slovakia vs Sweden

C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (18:30)

A1 Croatia vs Scotland (21:30)

C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (21:30)

Sunday 13 October

A1 Poland vs Portugal

A4 Serbia vs Switzerland

A4 Spain vs Denmark

C2 Cyprus vs Romania

C3 Belarus vs Northern Ireland

B3 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (18:30)

B2 Finland vs England (21:30)

C4 Armenia vs North Macedonia (21:30)

D1 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar (21:30)

D2 Malta vs Moldova (21:30)

Live Streaming Details

Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2024-25 telecast live in India?

The UEFA Nations League 2024-25  tournament will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India?

All UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

