The Matchday 3 of the fourth installment of the UEFA Nations League football tournament is underway, and the likes of Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Denmark will all be in action in their respective group fixtures. (More Football News)
According to the rules of the league, 54 teams are divided into four leagues, based on their international ranking.
Three Leagues, namely, A, B and C will feature four groups of four teams as League D will have two groups of three.
Each side will play two fixtures against each team in their group in a home and away format.
Matchday 3 Schedule:
Saturday 12 October
A3 Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany
A3 Hungary vs Netherlands
B1 Czechia vs Albania
B1 Ukraine vs Georgia
B4 Iceland vs Wales
B4 Türkiye vs Montenegro
C1 Slovakia vs Sweden
C2 Lithuania vs Kosovo (18:30)
A1 Croatia vs Scotland (21:30)
C3 Bulgaria vs Luxembourg (21:30)
Sunday 13 October
A1 Poland vs Portugal
A4 Serbia vs Switzerland
A4 Spain vs Denmark
C2 Cyprus vs Romania
C3 Belarus vs Northern Ireland
B3 Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (18:30)
B2 Finland vs England (21:30)
C4 Armenia vs North Macedonia (21:30)
D1 Liechtenstein vs Gibraltar (21:30)
D2 Malta vs Moldova (21:30)
Live Streaming Details
Where to watch UEFA Nations League 2024-25 telecast live in India?
Where to live stream the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India?
All UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matches will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.