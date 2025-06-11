Football

UEFA European Women's Championship 2025: Spain Announce Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Spain are placed in Group B and will kickstart their campaign against Portugal on July 3, before taking on Belgium and Italy

Jenni Hermoso
Montse Tome explains reasons for not selecting Jenni Hermoso in Spain squad
info_icon

Jenni Hermoso has been left out of Spain's squad for next month's European Championships in Switzerland. 

Hermoso, who is Spain's all-time top scorer, is one of 12 changes made by manager Montse Tome from the squad that lifted the World Cup in 2023. 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez is also another notable absentee, while Laia Codina and Teresa Abelleira both miss out through injury.

Esther Sullastres, Adriana Nanclares, Maite Zubieta and Cristina Martín Prieto will all experience their debut in a major international competition for La Roja this summer. 

Hermoso, who plays for Mexican side Tigres, has been in and out of the Spain squad recently, making her last appearance in October 2024.

And when asked about her decisions on Tuesday, Tome said the competition for places is the reason that Hermoso has missed out.

"I understand Jenni is an important player," Tomé said in a news conference when asked about Hermoso's absence.

Montse Tome explains reasons for not selecting Jenni Hermoso in Spain squad - null
Women's Nations League: Hermoso Left Out Of Spain Squad For 'Sporting Reasons', Says Coach Tome

BY Stats Perform

"I spoke with her at the beginning of the year about her situation and we have done the same work with her as with everyone else.

"We have assessed her performances for Tigres and spoken with her coach, but in her position, we have Patri [Guijarro], Aitana [Bonmati], Alexia [Putellas], Maite [Zubieta], Vicky [Lopez] and even Mariona [Caldentey] or [Claudia] Pina can come in there.

"It's hard to pick 23 players, but we do the job professionally and at the end of the day that is what we have chosen."

Even without Hermoso, Spain's squad looks incredibly strong, with 10 players from Barcelona, including Bonmati and Putellas, included among those selected for the finals. 

La Roja have never previously won the Euros, but they go into the tournament as favourites, and Tome believes her team can go all the way. 

"I feel team has capacity to go all the way," Tome, who replaced Jorge Vilda as coach after the World Cup, said of Spain's chances.

"That's the objective, to compete to win, but football is what it is, with the best 16 teams in Europe all there.

"We will work on short-term objectives: training well from the start and from there competing against Japan in our final friendly and then focus on getting through the group.

"You can't think about being in a final before the group stages.

"We face three sides in Belgium, Italy and Portugal who can generate problems. We're going to work hard to go as far as possible."

Spain were placed in Group B and will kickstart their campaign against Portugal on July 3, before taking on Belgium and Italy. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss