UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 Preview: Aston Villa, Lyon, Midtjylland Eye Away Wins To Seal Last-16 Spots

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 7 Preview: Joint leaders Lyon, Aston Villa, and Midtjylland will target away wins in a bid to secure automatic qualification to the round of 16

UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 7 preview Aston Villa Lyon Midtjylland
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Everton in Birmingham, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
  • Lyon, Aston Villa and Midtjylland are level on 15 points and could move closer to round-of-16 qualification

  • Aston Villa face away to Fenerbahce, while Lyon visit Young Boys and Midtjylland travel to Brann

  • Key clashes include Roma vs Stuttgart, Braga vs Nottingham Forest, and Porto’s trip to Viktoria Plzen

The UEFA Europa League 2025-26 returns after a break, with the top three sides – Lyon, Aston Villa, and Midtjylland – targeting away wins in Matchday 7 to secure automatic qualification for the round of 16. The trio are level on 15 points with five wins and a loss, with just two matches remaining in the league phase.

As in the UEFA Champions League format, the top eight teams after eight rounds qualify directly, while sides finishing ninth to 24th will contest a two-legged playoff for progression.

Aston Villa Face Istanbul Test

Among the three frontrunners, Aston Villa arguably face the sternest challenge as they travel to Istanbul to take on Fenerbahce, who sit 12th and remain firmly in contention for a top-eight finish.

The English Premier League side will be without injured captain John McGinn as they look to bounce back from a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Sunday. This marked their first loss at Villa Park since August 31.

Lyon head to Bern to face Young Boys, while Midtjylland travel to Bergen to take on Norwegian outfit Brann. The two home sides currently occupy 21st and 22nd places, respectively.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 7: Key matches

Elsewhere, Portuguese heavyweights Porto, who sit just one point above ninth-placed Stuttgart in the automatic qualification zone, are on the road against Viktoria Plzen.

Nottingham Forest, currently 11th, travel to face seventh-placed Braga, while Roma (10th) and Stuttgart (ninth) – level on points – face-off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Down the table, Celta Vigo (19th) host LOSC Lille (20th) at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, with both sides locked on nine points.

(With AP Inputs)

