Football

UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: The Dutch Take Over Munich, Ed Sheeran's Private Performance

The Euro 2024 round of 16 comes to an end on Tuesday. Romania and the Netherlands are in action in Munich, with their fans creating quite the atmosphere

Ed Sheeran visited the England camp
info_icon

The Euro 2024 round of 16 comes to an end on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Romania and the Netherlands are in action in Munich, with their fans creating quite the atmosphere.

Turkiye and Austria face off later on.

And there was also plenty of reaction from the previous matches of the round, too. We've picked out some of the best social media posts.

Private Ed-ucation

England thought they were heading out of the tournament until Jude Bellingham's moment of brilliance against Slovakia on Sunday.

And along with a quarter-final against Switzerland coming as a reward, the Three Lions' squad got an extra treat when pop sensation Ed Sheeran visited their camp to put on a private performance.

Clips of the gig made it onto social media. Perhaps that is what England need to add some spark to their performances?

Oranje takeover

The Dutch fans have been an off-field highlight in Germany, and they were in fantastic voice again as they travelled in their thousands to Munich to cheer on Ronald Koeman's team against Romania.

It was a sea of orange (or Oranje), and it really is some sight.

Fans in unison

But it wasn't just the Dutch fans enjoying themselves in Munich ahead of kick-off.

In fact, supporters of both the Netherlands and Romania joined up to have a sing and dance in the fan park before the match.

Ronaldo's tears

Cristiano Ronaldo was in the limelight on Monday, albeit not for the reason he would have wanted.

The Portugal star missed a penalty in extra time against Slovenia, and relied on his goalkeeper Diogo Costa to get the Selecao out of trouble by making three saves in the shootout.

Ronaldo was in tears at the interval in extra time, though it all worked out in the end. Portugal will face France in the last eight.

CR7's free-kick woes

That penalty was not the only set-piece Ronaldo squandered against Slovenia, with the 39-year-old also trying his luck from free-kicks.

In fact, Ronaldo has now taken 60 free-kicks at major tournaments, yet he has only scored one (against Spain at the 2018 World Cup).

Opta Analyst posted a handy graphic of all those free-kick attempts on X, while also providing a comparison with Lionel Messi, who has scored five out of 53 free-kicks at major tournaments.

Talk about adding insult to injury, guys...

Bellingham's 'most important goal'

Bellingham was the man in England's 'diary room' on Tuesday, and he mentioned how he made sure to give Marc Guehi credit for helping to tee up his overhead kick against Slovakia.

The 21-year-old called it "the most important" goal of his life, too.

There's plenty of spirit in the England camp. Can they translate that into a better performance, though?

Safety first...

Gareth Southgate has come in for plenty of criticism for his conservative tactics at Euro 2024.

And that has seen some accounts join in with what has become something of a pile-on... Including, bizarrely, KFC.

Their official X account posted an AI-generated image of Southgate in a hi-vis, helmet and gloves while frying chicken. Poor old Gareth.

Memphis' new(er) look

Memphis Depay debuted a headband in the group stage, but it looks like he's now switched up the colour from white to black.

He has scored one goal so far, though that came in a defeat to Austria. Will this new look change his luck?

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  2. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121, FIR Filed; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  3. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  4. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  5. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray 'Extremely Disappointed' By Singles Pull Out; But Calls It 'The Right Decision'
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Hopes 'Legend' Andy Murray Will Have 'Another Shot' At Singles Event
  3. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  4. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  5. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  2. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  3. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  4. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  5. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed