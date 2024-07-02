UEFA Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: The Dutch Take Over Munich, Ed Sheeran's Private Performance

Romania and the Netherlands are in action in Munich, with their fans creating quite the atmosphere.
Turkiye and Austria face off later on.
And there was also plenty of reaction from the previous matches of the round, too. We've picked out some of the best social media posts.
Private Ed-ucation
England thought they were heading out of the tournament until Jude Bellingham's moment of brilliance against Slovakia on Sunday.
And along with a quarter-final against Switzerland coming as a reward, the Three Lions' squad got an extra treat when pop sensation Ed Sheeran visited their camp to put on a private performance.
Clips of the gig made it onto social media. Perhaps that is what England need to add some spark to their performances?
Oranje takeover
The Dutch fans have been an off-field highlight in Germany, and they were in fantastic voice again as they travelled in their thousands to Munich to cheer on Ronald Koeman's team against Romania.
It was a sea of orange (or Oranje), and it really is some sight.
Fans in unison
But it wasn't just the Dutch fans enjoying themselves in Munich ahead of kick-off.
In fact, supporters of both the Netherlands and Romania joined up to have a sing and dance in the fan park before the match.
Ronaldo's tears
Cristiano Ronaldo was in the limelight on Monday, albeit not for the reason he would have wanted.
The Portugal star missed a penalty in extra time against Slovenia, and relied on his goalkeeper Diogo Costa to get the Selecao out of trouble by making three saves in the shootout.
Ronaldo was in tears at the interval in extra time, though it all worked out in the end. Portugal will face France in the last eight.
CR7's free-kick woes
That penalty was not the only set-piece Ronaldo squandered against Slovenia, with the 39-year-old also trying his luck from free-kicks.
In fact, Ronaldo has now taken 60 free-kicks at major tournaments, yet he has only scored one (against Spain at the 2018 World Cup).
Opta Analyst posted a handy graphic of all those free-kick attempts on X, while also providing a comparison with Lionel Messi, who has scored five out of 53 free-kicks at major tournaments.
Talk about adding insult to injury, guys...
Bellingham's 'most important goal'
Bellingham was the man in England's 'diary room' on Tuesday, and he mentioned how he made sure to give Marc Guehi credit for helping to tee up his overhead kick against Slovakia.
The 21-year-old called it "the most important" goal of his life, too.
There's plenty of spirit in the England camp. Can they translate that into a better performance, though?
Safety first...
Gareth Southgate has come in for plenty of criticism for his conservative tactics at Euro 2024.
And that has seen some accounts join in with what has become something of a pile-on... Including, bizarrely, KFC.
Their official X account posted an AI-generated image of Southgate in a hi-vis, helmet and gloves while frying chicken. Poor old Gareth.
Memphis' new(er) look
Memphis Depay debuted a headband in the group stage, but it looks like he's now switched up the colour from white to black.
He has scored one goal so far, though that came in a defeat to Austria. Will this new look change his luck?