Euro 2024: Harry Kane Suffers Ankle Injury In Bayern Win, Deals Massive Blow To England

Harry Kane, who broke the record for most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season, was substituted eight minutes from time. England England are set to face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies over the next 10 days in the run-up to the UEFA European Football Championship in Germany

March 16, 2024
Harry Kane has an ankle issue. Photo: Michael Probst/AP
Harry Kane could be an injury concern for England after twisting an ankle during Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt. (More Football News)

The former Tottenham striker broke the record for most goals scored in a debut Bundesliga season by netting his side’s second just before half-time on Saturday.

But the 30-year-old was substituted eight minutes from time, with England set to face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies over the next 10 days.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel told the club’s official website: “(Kane) twisted his ankle in the goal netting. He’s been applying ice to it since.

“We don’t have any news yet. We’ll have to wait and see and hope that it’s nothing major.”

On securing the German league’s scoring record, Kane said on X: “Proud to break a Bundesliga record but more importantly another good win.”

