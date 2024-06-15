UEFA Euro 2024: 'Focused' Theo Hernandez Unsure On Milan Future

Theo Hernandez refused to disclose whether his future remains with Milan amid links to Bayern Munich, as the France international places his full focus on Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Defender Hernandez, brother of Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas, has reportedly drawn interest from Vincent Kompany's Bayern as the Bundesliga giants aim to bolster their defence.
The 26-year-old continues to impress for the Serie A side, who appointed Paulo Fonseca as Stefano Pioli's success this week, despite Milan finishing well behind rivals Inter in the 2023-24 campaign.
Unsurprisingly, his reliable form has led to speculation over his future in Italy, though Hernandez does not want to think about that ahead of France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria on Monday.
"Now I am 100 per cent focused on the Euros," Hernandez said on Saturday.
"Whether I will stay at Milan or leave, we'll see about this afterwards."
Pressed on a potential return to Spain, Hernandez responded: "At the moment I'm not thinking about it yet."
Hernandez was a key figure for Milan once again in the season just past, with no defender scoring more than his five Serie A goals.
Only Inter's Federico Dimarco (11) bettered Hernandez's nine direct goal contributions in the league among defenders, too, as the pair prepare to compete at the European Championship in Germany.
France boss Didier Deschamps will be expected to utilise the attacking side of Hernandez's game once more as Les Bleus aim to go one better than at Euro 2016, when they lost to Portugal in the final.
"We are working to be at our best, this is a competition where there are very good national teams," he added.
"We have made good preparations and now we feel the impatience to play this debut match. We have to get to the end like in the 2022 World Cup. There are many leaders in this group, and I am very happy to be here.
"We are working on various things. I like attacking, I love the offensive phase. With the coach we tried various situations.
"I made progress from a defensive point of view. When I arrived at Milan, I wasn't very good in defence. Now it's better, but I prefer to attack."