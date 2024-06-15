John Stones Backs Phil Foden To Be Euro 2024 Player Of The Tournament

Phil Foden could be the Euro 2024 player of the tournament, according to England and Manchester City team-mate John Stones. (More Football News)
Foden scored 19 league goals and added eight assists this season as he lifted a sixth Premier League title with City at the age of just 24.
His efforts saw him named Premier League and Manchester City player of the year, and he now turns his attention to international football as England head to Germany looking to claim a first major tournament victory since winning the World Cup in 1966.
Stones has full confidence in his national and club team-mate's ability to play a crucial role for the Three Lions in Germany.
When asked if Foden could end up winning player of the tournament honours at the Euros, Stones told reporters: "Yes. I'm biased, [but] I think he's absolutely incredible.
"First how he plays the game, so silky playing like he's in the park.
"I feel like he has brought so much to his game, goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing.
"This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I'm sure he will bring that to the tournament."
Stones believes Foden is "100 per cent" among world-class players such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham and feels England's attacking prowess alongside Foden could somewhat take the pressure off him.
"I think it probably suits Phil that maybe that [spotlight] is not all on him," Stones added. "We all know the quality that he's got, what he can bring and does for the team.
"I think in these occasions, it's where it brings it out of you and maybe it's time to show the world what he can really do."
Kieran Trippier echoed his fellow Three Lions defender's sentiments on Foden, saying: "To be honest with you, I can't pick out individuals, because everybody has been quality, but obviously Phil Foden is Phil Foden. He's always one of my favourite players.
"With Phil, I could walk back into the camp and he's got a ball at his feet. He's obsessed with football.
"Everybody sees him on the pitch, but what people don't see in training is his vision, his technique, and his ability is frightening."