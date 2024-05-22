Football

Euro 2024 England Squad: Gareth Southgate Envisages Central Role For 'Brilliant' Phil Foden

While the presence of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has led many to conclude Foden will be stationed on the left in Germany, Southgate is aware of the need to grant him positional freedom

Phil Foden poses with the Premier League trophy after winning his sixth title
info_icon

Gareth Southgate believes Phil Foden's starting position is less important than the spaces he is allowed to attack, pledging to find a way of letting him operate centrally at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Foden was included in England's 33-man preliminary squad on Tuesday, and he is expected to be among the first names on the teamsheet after enjoying a fine campaign.

Foden was named Premier League Player of the Season as he helped Manchester City win an unprecedented fourth straight title, scoring 19 goals and adding seven assists.

Phil Foden has starred for Man City. - null
Phil Foden Wins Premier League Player Of The Year Award

BY Stats Perform

Only three players in the league bettered Foden's goal tally, while he also ranked seventh in the division for chances created (73) and fourth for possession won in the final third (35 times).

Foden scored two excellent goals as City clinched the title with a 3-1 final-day win over West Ham, drifting infield from the right to find space between the lines and in the penalty area.

While the presence of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has led many to conclude Foden will be stationed on the left in Germany, Southgate is aware of the need to grant him positional freedom.

"Phil has played off the right, off the left, the key is where he ends up, not his starting position," Southgate said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"He plays on the left with City, sometimes he stays wide, but he's allowed to drift, and it has always been the same with us. He's allowed to drift. 

"Then there's where a player has to defend. Jude has played as a 10 all season, and sometimes he has defended on the left for Real Madrid. 

Jordan Henderson - null
England Euro 2024 Squad: Jordan Henderson Will Be A Miss, Says Gareth Southgate

BY Stats Perform

"It's about where these players arrive and where you allow them to drift, that's the key. I think if you spoke to all of our players, we never pin them to a touchline, that's not how we work so there is that freedom."

Foden produced a series of talismanic displays for City in the run-in, scoring match-winning hat-tricks against Brentford and Aston Villa and masterminding a vital comeback against Manchester United with two goals in March.

The 23-year-old stepped up while players like Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were sidelined through injury, and Southgate has been impressed by his ability to shoulder that responsibility.

"It's obvious the brilliant season Phil has had, how he stepped up in big games not only when big players have been out but when he's been playing alongside them as well," Southgate added.

"You want him in central areas as you do one or two others, so we have to find the best way of making that happen."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Varanasi, Modi Recalls Decade-old Late Mulayam’s ‘Boys Will Be Boys' Remark To Corner Opposition
  2. MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Three Men In SUV; Accused Held
  3. Molestation Charge Against Bengal Guv: Kolkata Police Issues Summons To 4 Raj Bhavan Officials
  4. SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370
  5. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
Entertainment News
  1. Nancy Tyagi Reveals It Would Be ‘Amazing’ To Create ‘Something Special’ For Sonam Kapoor
  2. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  3. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  4. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  5. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024 England Squad: Luke Shaw 'Long Shot' To Be Fit For Tournament, Says Southgate
  2. Euro 2024 England Squad: Gareth Southgate Envisages Central Role For 'Brilliant' Phil Foden
  3. Atalanta Vs Bayer Leverkusen, Europa League Final: Xabi Alonso Wants To Write More History
  4. England Euro 2024 Squad: Jordan Henderson Will Be A Miss, Says Gareth Southgate
  5. Australia Women's Football Team Captain Sam Kerr To Miss Paris Olympic Games
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Sports News Highlights May 21: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi