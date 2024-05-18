Football

Phil Foden Wins Premier League Player Of The Year Award

Phil Foden has starred for Man City.
Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Player of the Year, having been sensational for Manchester City this season. (More Football News)

Foden has scored 17 goals and provided a further eight assists in the top flight in 2023-24.

The 23-year-old has been pivotal in City's quest to win an unprecedented fourth Premier League title.

Pep Guaridola's team head into their final game of the season, in which they face West Ham at home, needing a win to guarantee the crown.

Only six players have bettered Foden's goal tally, with the attacker enjoying his most profitable scoring season for City.

Foden's 17 goals have come from an expected goals figure of 10, suggesting his finishing has been way above what would have been anticipated based on the quality of chances he has had.

The England international, meanwhile, has had 99 shots, and leads City's squad for chances created (68).

"To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of," Foden told Man City's official website.

"Overall, I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.

"I'd like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my teammates because without them this wouldn’t be possible.

"And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot."

It is the fifth season in a row that a City player has won the award, with Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20, 2021-22), Ruben Dias (2020-21) and Erling Haaland (2022-23) having scooped it previously.

