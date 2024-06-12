England At Euro 2024: Manchester City Defender John Stones Misses England Training Through Illness

John Stones missed England's second training session in Germany through illness four days before the start of their Euro 2024 campaign. (More Football News)
The Manchester City defender featured in the Three Lions' 1-0 defeat to Iceland last week, but was substituted at half-time after picking up an injury.
However, he was involved in training on Tuesday in Blankenhain.
Gareth Southgate has had to deal with several absentees and fitness concerns in the build-up to the tournament, with Stones' long-term international defensive partner Harry Maguire having been left out of the squad due to injury.
"The Three Lions squad is out at training this morning, except John Stones who misses out through illness," England posted to X on Wednesday ahead of their Group C fixture with Serbia on Sunday.
Of the available central defenders in the 26-man squad, Stones has the most appearances for his nation (72), 19 of which have come during major tournaments.
The 30-year-old's total is third-highest in the England squad, and is double the amount of times Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk and Ezri Konsa have featured for their country combined (36).