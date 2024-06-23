Football

Euro 2024, Day 8 Social Round-Up: Scotland Take In The Views, Pepe Hits Top Speed

Cristiano Ronaldo was flooded with requests for selfies from pitch invaders, even as he notched up a record-breaking seventh Euros assist and Portugal clinched top spot in Group F with a 3-0 win over Turkiye

Cristiano Ronaldo poses for a photo with a young pitch invader.
info_icon

Saturday's Euro 2024 action was headlined by some of the game's biggest stars, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne grabbing the attention. (More Football News)

Ronaldo recorded his record-breaking seventh Euros assist – and was inundated with requests for photos from pitch invaders – as Portugal clinched top spot in Group F with a 3-0 win over Turkiye.

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the fans after Portugal's win over Turkiye. - null
TUR 0-3 POR, Euro 2024: Ronaldo's Assist 'Should Be Shown In Every Academy', Says Martinez

BY Stats Perform

De Bruyne then joined Youri Tielemans on the scoresheet as Belgium beat Romania 2-0, teeing up a tense finale in Group E.

Georgia and Czechia, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Hamburg, leaving both teams needing a victory on the final matchday to have any chance of advancing.

But what else was going on around Euro 2024? Here, we run through the best social media posts of the day.

Eze and Konsa pool together

England's social media accounts have been a trove of entertaining content throughout this tournament, and on Saturday's edition of their Lions' Den livestream, Eberechi Eze and Ezri Konsa took centre-stage.

Eze and Konsa took on the 'what a clearance' challenge, looking to clear a pool table as quickly as possible as a pairing.

A respectable score put them third on the leaderboard, but they were unable to match the top two pairings – Declan Rice and Ivan Toney, and Jarrod Bowen and Marc Guehi.

Kante shows off

France's goalless draw with the Netherlands on Friday may not have been a game for the neutrals, but we were at least treated to another tireless display from N'Golo Kane.

Even at the age of 33 and after a season in the Saudi Pro League, Kante remains one of the game's top box-to-box midfielders, covering every blade of grass against the Oranje.

On Saturday, France's official X account proved once and for all that a year out of the European game has not affected Kante's physique… 

It's fair to say he remains in tip-top condition.

Cologne turns yellow for Romania

A sizeable contingent of Romanian fans made their opening game at Euro 2024 a real spectacle, forming a wall of yellow in Munich as they crushed Ukraine 3-0.

On Saturday, they headed to Cologne for their second match against Belgium, which ended in defeat despite a spirited performance.

The highlight of the day for many supporters will surely have been the pre-match scenes, as they turned the historic city centre yellow.

Ronaldo's pride as Portugal progress

Portugal's game against Turkiye was interrupted on several occasions as pitch invaders attempted to grab a photograph with one of the world's most famous players.

Ronaldo had already made his mark on the pitch with an assist for former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes, as the Selecao demonstrated their credentials with a 3-0 victory.

After the game, he took to social media to share a few snaps of his own, as well as some words of congratulations for his Portugal team-mates.

Scotland savour the view

Scotland's Euro 2024 adventure could come to an end on Sunday, with Steve Clarke's men requiring a victory over Hungary to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

If they are sent packing after this weekend, they will definitely miss the scenic views at their Garmisch-Partenkirchen base camp.

They will be hoping Saturday's training session was not their last set to this jaw-dropping mountain vista. 

Like a fine wine

Portugal's victory over Turkiye featured another composed performance from 41-year-old centre-back Pepe.

The former Real Madrid man displayed his excellent reading of the game to cut out one menacing counterattack from Turkiye with the score at 1-0 and was generally excellent throughout.

Pepe may be no slouch, but we're pretty sure UEFA have done him a favour with this picture… 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG Row: Investigation Leads To Paper Leak Mastermind Ravi Atri's Name|Know Who He Is
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 'Mirzapur' Like Gunfight In Bareilly's Open Street, Shots Fired Over Land Dispute | Details
  3. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  4. NTA: New Director Appointed Amid NEET-UG, UGC-NET Exam Irregularities
  5. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
Entertainment News
  1. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  2. If You're Replaced In A Film, You Get Something Better: Anil Kapoor On 'No Entry', 'Welcome' Sequels
  3. Aftab Shivdasani To Star In ‘Musical, Romance, Horror’ Film Titled ‘Kasoor’
  4. Riteish Deshmukh Makes His OTT Series Debut With ‘Pill’
  5. ‘Maharaj’ Has Been A Long And Wild Journey For Me, Says Junaid Khan
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Afghan Spinners Up Against Aussie Big-Hitters
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Jessica Pegula, Berlin Open: Play Suspended In Semi-Final
  3. TUR 0-3 POR, Euro 2024: Ronaldo's Assist 'Should Be Shown In Every Academy', Says Martinez
  4. Uruguay Vs Panama Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group C, Matchday 1
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: IND Close In On T20 World Cup Semi-finals - Data Debrief
World News
  1. Leeches Can Jump! New Video Evidence From Madagascar Confirms The Nightmare | Watch
  2. Is Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Cop An 'Over-Aggressive' GenZ? Controversy Sparks Debate On Policing In Sag Harbor
  3. Dead Bodies, Debris, Wrecked Homes: The Aftermath Of Israel's Attacks On Shati And Tuffah
  4. Iran Overturns Death Sentence Of Rapper Famous For Songs After Mahsa Amini's Death In 2022
  5. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Kicks Off With Royal Selfies In London With Prince William And Travis Kelce: Photos
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports World June 22 Highlights: Portugal Beat 3-0 Turkey In Euro 2024; Lando Norris Takes Pole For Spanish GP
  7. Breaking News June 22 Highlights: GST Council Meeting, Delhi Water Crisis & More
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon