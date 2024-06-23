Saturday's Euro 2024 action was headlined by some of the game's biggest stars, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne grabbing the attention. (More Football News)
Ronaldo recorded his record-breaking seventh Euros assist – and was inundated with requests for photos from pitch invaders – as Portugal clinched top spot in Group F with a 3-0 win over Turkiye.
De Bruyne then joined Youri Tielemans on the scoresheet as Belgium beat Romania 2-0, teeing up a tense finale in Group E.
Georgia and Czechia, meanwhile, played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in Hamburg, leaving both teams needing a victory on the final matchday to have any chance of advancing.
But what else was going on around Euro 2024? Here, we run through the best social media posts of the day.
Eze and Konsa pool together
England's social media accounts have been a trove of entertaining content throughout this tournament, and on Saturday's edition of their Lions' Den livestream, Eberechi Eze and Ezri Konsa took centre-stage.
Eze and Konsa took on the 'what a clearance' challenge, looking to clear a pool table as quickly as possible as a pairing.
A respectable score put them third on the leaderboard, but they were unable to match the top two pairings – Declan Rice and Ivan Toney, and Jarrod Bowen and Marc Guehi.
Kante shows off
France's goalless draw with the Netherlands on Friday may not have been a game for the neutrals, but we were at least treated to another tireless display from N'Golo Kane.
Even at the age of 33 and after a season in the Saudi Pro League, Kante remains one of the game's top box-to-box midfielders, covering every blade of grass against the Oranje.
On Saturday, France's official X account proved once and for all that a year out of the European game has not affected Kante's physique…
It's fair to say he remains in tip-top condition.
Cologne turns yellow for Romania
A sizeable contingent of Romanian fans made their opening game at Euro 2024 a real spectacle, forming a wall of yellow in Munich as they crushed Ukraine 3-0.
On Saturday, they headed to Cologne for their second match against Belgium, which ended in defeat despite a spirited performance.
The highlight of the day for many supporters will surely have been the pre-match scenes, as they turned the historic city centre yellow.
Ronaldo's pride as Portugal progress
Portugal's game against Turkiye was interrupted on several occasions as pitch invaders attempted to grab a photograph with one of the world's most famous players.
Ronaldo had already made his mark on the pitch with an assist for former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes, as the Selecao demonstrated their credentials with a 3-0 victory.
After the game, he took to social media to share a few snaps of his own, as well as some words of congratulations for his Portugal team-mates.
Scotland savour the view
Scotland's Euro 2024 adventure could come to an end on Sunday, with Steve Clarke's men requiring a victory over Hungary to have a chance of reaching the last 16.
If they are sent packing after this weekend, they will definitely miss the scenic views at their Garmisch-Partenkirchen base camp.
They will be hoping Saturday's training session was not their last set to this jaw-dropping mountain vista.
Like a fine wine
Portugal's victory over Turkiye featured another composed performance from 41-year-old centre-back Pepe.
The former Real Madrid man displayed his excellent reading of the game to cut out one menacing counterattack from Turkiye with the score at 1-0 and was generally excellent throughout.
Pepe may be no slouch, but we're pretty sure UEFA have done him a favour with this picture…